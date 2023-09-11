Giants 'have a lot of work' to do after 40-0 opener

A day after, as you would expect, Cowboys 40, Giants 0 didn’t feel any better for the home team.

Getting manhandled in the season opener didn’t sit well with the Giants.

They couldn't get out of their own way Sunday night, and that’s not meant to be disrespectful to a Cowboys team that was, by far, the better team.

On Monday, there was still plenty of situations to ponder.

As coach Brian Daboll watched tape — he said he slept little on Sunday night — he said he saw mainly what he expected.

“We got beat, no excuses,” he said. “I’d say there’s a lot of work that needs to be done, a lot of corrections that need to be made and that’s what we’ll do."

Winning can galvanize a team, especially when there are teamwide contributions. In this case, losing was also “a collective effort,” Daboll said. “I think seven times the ball was either in [Cowboys defenders' hands] or on the ground. You start with ball security. We didn’t do a good enough job with that.”

Or anything, for that matter.



Along with the Panthers and Vikings, the Giants are last in the league with a minus-3 turnover differential after one game.

During the preseason, Saquon Barkley didn’t play a down in a game. The Giants' starting offense basically played one series, against Carolina. And, yes there were those joint practices with the Lions.

Perhaps there wasn’t enough competitive work in the preseason for the Giants, or perhaps the Cowboys are just that much better. We'll get more answers in Week 2 at Arizona.

On Monday, wide receiver Darius Slayton and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, along with Daboll, were available on Zoom calls.

Now in his fifth season, Slayton said the poor results hit a little deeper now.

“I’d say probably the biggest difference now is that we’re older,” Slayton said. “When you’re young, you kind of just think that, ‘Oh, we’ll work hard and we’ll get a different result,’ but, at the end of the day as you grow in this league you experience things and you understand.”

Slayton referred to the Giants' 2022 season, when they went 9-7-1 and won a playoff game on the road.

“We got on the other side of that fence,” he said, “so now we know what it takes to win these games and we know what we need to do to fix it. Whereas in my first three years we were 4-12, 6-10, 4-[13]. We knew nothing about winning. So, I would say that’s the biggest difference now. We know what it takes to win, and we know what to do to get there.”

Slayton said some players watch film and surmise that an opposing player did not play that well against him.

“[And the conclusion you] come to is that we all had one too many ‘my bads,’ ” Slayton said. “Ultimately when you’re trying to win a football game you can’t have everybody having multiple ‘my bads’ or, ‘I would’ve done this different, I would’ve done that different,’ so, I’d probably say that was just the main thing. We had too much of that.”

The Giants entered the season with the goal of closing the gap with the Cowboys and Eagles.l

So how did they let Sunday night happen?

“To be honest, the way the game went the opponent really wouldn’t have mattered much,” Slayton said. “A lot of the stuff that we did was self-inflicted, or it was mistakes that we made that were technique based or assignment based. So, it wouldn’t have mattered if it was them or Teaneck High School. There are just things we did that you just can’t do and expect to win football games in this league.”