Giants vs. Eagles: What you need to know

VITALS

Line: Eagles by 7; O/U: 44.5.

TV/radio: Fox (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston); / WFAN-660 AM; Sirius 135 or 228 and the SXM app.

NOTABLE INJURIES

Giants: OUT: OL Josh Ezeudu (neck), Adoree’ Jackson (knee), OL Shane Lemieux (toe); DOUBTFUL: DL Leonard Williams (neck); QUESTIONABLE: RB Saquon Barkley (neck).

Eagles: LB Shaun Bradley (hamstring)

JACKSON PUNTS AWAY SECOND-GUESSERS

The Giants could have used Adoree’ Jackson at cornerback against the Eagles’ potent passing attack, but he will miss his third game since injuring a knee returning a punt against the Lions on Nov. 20.

Jackson said he hopes to return this season and continues to improve, but he offered no timetable. “Being out (stinks),” he said.

He denied the notion the injury is even more maddening because it happened when he was asked to return punts, which is not his usual job.

“No, not frustrated at that,” he said. “A guy just came down flying, made a move, he was out of control and I ran into him. It could have happened where a guy was blocking and I’m trying to make a tackle and they come that way.

“At the end of the day, how it happened, it (stinks), but not frustrated at all. Just one of those plan things that the Lord had.”

DABOLL WARMS TO COLD WEATHER

The forecast for Sunday is cold and wet, something Brian Daboll said the Giants will be prepared for but not intimidated by – especially because their coach was born in Canada and grew up near Buffalo.

“Coming out here – this is like Florida,” he said before practice on Friday. “We’ll cross that bridge if we get to it and talk about it pregame and see where it’s at.”