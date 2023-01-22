Giants' season ends with blowout loss to Eagles in NFC Divisional Round

PHILADELPHIA —- All season long, the Giants played like a better team than almost anyone thought they would be.

But on Saturday night, they ran into a team too much better than them, and their season abruptly ended.

The Eagles’ 38-7 rout of the Giants in an NFC Divisional Round playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field punctuated their status as the conference's No. 1 seed and earned them a home game on Jan. 29 against the 49ers or Cowboys in the NFC Championship Game.

It also gave them a three-game sweep of the Giants this season, including a 48-22 romp at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 11 that portended Saturday’s rerun.

It was the first time in 29 years that the Giants won a playoff game —- in this case last week’s 31-24 Wild Card victory over the Vikings -— without later advancing to the Super Bowl.

The Giants have not won at the Linc since 2013 and have lost three consecutive postseason games against their old rivals.

General manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll now will lead the effort to improve the roster for next season and build upon this season’s success. But first the organization will have to digest and regroup from Saturday’s flop.

Jalen Hurts passed for two touchdowns and ran for another in the first half as the Eagles took a 28-0 lead.

On the Eagles' second play from scrimmage, Hurts found DeVonta Smith for a 40-yard gain to the Giants’ 33-yard line with Julian Love in pursuit.

Then, on a third-and-5 from the 16, tight end Dallas Goedert gathered in a pass from Hurts one-handed and scooted by safety Xavier McKinney, who fell. Goedert kept running, all the way into the end zone, and suddenly it was 7-0 only 4:54 into the game.

The Smith-to-Goedert connection capped an eight-play, 75-yard drive on which Hurts was 5-for-5 for 68 yards.

Earlier in the drive, Goedert made a statement with a particularly stiff stiff-arm to cornerback Adoree’ Jackson’s head.

The Giants had a promising first drive, advancing to a third-and-4 at the Philadelphia 35. Haason Reddick then sacked Daniel Jones on back-to-back plays, including a fourth-and-8 that Daboll opted to try to convert.

The Eagles led the NFL by far in the regular season with 70 sacks.

The Reddick sacks gave the Eagles possession at their own 48-yard line. Philadelphia moved down the field methodically and concluded another scoring drive when Hurts threw a pass in the flat to Smith and he ran it in from the 9. A.J. Smith took out Jackson with a block that paved the way for his fellow star wide receiver, and the touchdown made it 14-0 with 1:21 left in the first quarter.

Then things got even worse for the visitors.

With Jones under pressure, former Giant James Bradberry stepped in front of a short pass intended for Darius Slayton and returned it to the Giants’ 46 with 27 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Eagles made it 21-0 on a 3-yard run by Giants-killer Boston Scott 7:29 before halftime. It was Scott’s 11th touchdown in nine career games against the Giants.

The Giants were unable to get any sort of offensive flow going, and the Eagles continued to pour it on every time they had the chance. They completed the first-half scoring with a 5-yard touchdown run by Hurts that made it 28-0 with 43 seconds left and prompted another chorus of the Eagles’ fight song from the raucous crowd.

The Eagles got a boost on the drive from an unnecessary-roughness penalty against Jarrad Davis.

Philadelphia had 18 first downs in the first half to three for the Giants, and they outgained the Giants 258 yards to 64. The Giants were 1-for-5 on third downs and the Eagles were 6-for-7.

Saquon Barkley had four rushes for seven yards in the first half and Jones was 6-for-9 passing for 57 yards.

Miles Sanders rushed 13 times for 75 yards in the half for the Eagles. Hurts was 12-for-17 passing for 118 yards and two TDs, plus his rushing TD.

The Giants got the ball to start the third quarter and again got nothing done. The fierce Eagles pass rush continued to pour it on and make Jones’ life miserable.

Barkley finally gave the Giants a big moment early in the third quarter when he ran 39 yards on a third-and-2, moving the Giants’ to the Eagles’ 41-yard line.

With 6:15 left in the third, the Giants broke through when Barkley took a direct snap and handed the ball to Matt Breida, who ran it in from the 8-yard line. The 10-play, 88-yard drive made it 28-7.

The Giants showed some fight as they sought to stay in the game early in the fourth but stalled at their 42-yard line, and Daboll opted to punt on a fourth-and-6. Jake Elliott then kicked a 30-yard field goal to give the Eagles a 31-7 lead and Kenneth Gainwell ran 35 yards for a touchdown that made it 38-7.