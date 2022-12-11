Reeling Giants outclassed by Eagles in blowout loss

The road toward a playoff ticket for the first time since the 2016 season has turned to very rough gravel for the Giants since the surprisingly smooth ride at the start.

They were 1-3-1 in their previous five, capped by a tie against Washington that felt more like a loss after a late blown lead. Still, they were clinging to the NFC’s next-to-last wild-card berth.

But the next task was to try to take down the Eagles, ranked No. 3 in offense, No. 2 in defense and, most important, No. 1 in record.

Predictably, it didn’t go well for the Giants. They got flattened.

Jalen Hurts threw for 217 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 77 yards and another score. Miles Sanders carried 17 times for 144 yards and two touchdowns. And the Eagles took down the Giants with ease, 48-22, Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

So make it 1-4-1 in the last six games for the Giants. After their 6-1 beginning, they are 7-5-1 with four to go. The next one will be a very big one — at 7-5-1 Washington next Sunday night.

Then come games at Minnesota, at home against Indianapolis and at Philadelphia.

In a word, difficult.

The Eagles (12-1) gave a hint that this wasn’t going to be the Giants’ day on the very first drive of the game.

Josh Sweat raced around left tackle Andrew Thomas to sack Daniel Jones and Haason Reddick went inside on right tackle Evan Neal for another sack.

Seven plays, two sacks, punt.

Hurts methodically led Philadelphia down the field, completing nine of 10 throws for 64 yards on a 14-play, 84-yard drive that lasted eight minutes and five seconds against a Giants defense that was minus the injured Leonard Williams, Adoree’ Jackson and Xavier McKinney.

Sanders carried the ball for the final 3 yards into the end zone.

The onslaught was in motion.

Next Giants drive, six plays, punt.

Next Eagles drive, 14 plays, 86 yards, touchdown.

On fourth-and-7 at the Giants’ 41, Hurts threw toward the right side to DeVonta Smith, who had beaten Darnay Holmes. Julian Love came over with eyes on the ball. But Smith caught it at the 15 and took it to the end zone with 2:55 gone in the second quarter.

The next Giants possession also ended with a punt, which did not go well.

Jamie Gillan took the snap, then dropped the ball for a fumble, then kicked it on the hop.

You can’t do that.

The illegal kick came with a 10-yard penalty and a loss of down, setting Philadelphia up at the Giants’ 33.

It took the Eagles eight seconds to score. On the first play, Hurts threw a TD pass to a wide-open A.J. Brown, who had gotten by Nick McCloud. It was 21-0.

The Giants finally did something right the next time the Eagles had the ball.

Azeez Ojulari, with his first of two sacks, brought down Hurts at his own 2 on third down. Arryn Siposs had to punt from his own end zone. But Emerson Smith blocked it. Siposs picked it up at the 2 and tried to get to the 18 for the first down, but he stepped out at the 15 (and also hurt his ankle on the play).

Daniel Jones cashed in three plays later, rolling right and hitting Isaiah Hodgins for a 2-yard score.

Momentum swing? Not exactly.

Boston Scott took the ensuing kickoff 1 yard deep in the end zone and returned it 66 yards to the Giants’ 35. Jake Elliott eventually cashed in the return with a 29-yard field goal and a 24-7 lead with 54 seconds left until intermission.

Elliott finished off the first drive of the second half with a 39-yard field goal.

Jones countered by diving in from the 1. The cushion deflated to 27-14 with 5:40 to go in the third.

But Hurts found a crease in the right side of the line and raced 10 yards for a touchdown on the ensuing possession. The margin was back up to 20.

Sanders ran for a 40-yard score and Scott rushed for a 3-yard TD in the fourth. It was 48-14.

The Giants finally scored again with 39 seconds left when backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor connected with Richie James for a 19-yard touchdown and with Hodgins for the two-point conversion.