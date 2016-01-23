Eli Manning going to Pro Bowl; Odell Beckham one of four captains

Eli Manning is going to the Pro Bowl, but which team he plays on could be up to Odell Beckham Jr.

The Giants quarterback was the latest alternate added to the annual all-star game in Hawaii, the team announced on Friday. Earlier in the day Beckham, who was already voted into the showcase, was named one of four captains who will help select the rosters.

Manning, who replaces the injured Ben Roethlisberger, has been named to three previous Pro Bowls and has attended two of them (he was too busy winning a Super Bowl for the 2012 edition of the game). He had one of the best statistical seasons of his career in 2015, setting franchise records with 618 pass attempts and 387 completions. He threw a career-high 35 touchdown passes, the second-highest total in Giants history and just one less than the franchise record set by Hall of Famer Y.A. Tittle in 1963. Manning’s 4,432 passing yards were the second-highest total of his career. He threw just 14 interceptions.

For the third straight year, the teams in the Pro Bowl will not be determined based on conference. Instead, they will be “drafted” on to two teams.

The four captains — Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins and Falcons running back Devonta Freeman for one side, Beckham and Rams DT Aaron Donald for the other — will help determine the rosters during the Pro Bowl Draft on Jan. 27. Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receivers Michael Irvin and Jerry Rice will serve as “NFL Legends” captains for their Pro Bowl squads and give the sides their names: Team Irvin and Team Rice.

Beckham will play in his second Pro Bowl. Last year he caught five passes for 89 yards for Team Irvin in victory. If the Patriots win on Sunday and advance to the Super Bowl, kicker Steven Gostkowski will be replaced by the Giants’ Josh Brown.

New LB coach: McGovern, not Singletary. The Giants have reportedly hired Bill McGovern as their new linebackers coach, a day after the team interviewed Hall of Famer Mike Singletary for the position but did not offer him the job. McGovern, a New Jersey native, coached the outside linebackers for the Eagles from 2013-15. He replaced Jim Herrmann on the Giants’ staff, who is now the linebackers coach for the Colts.

The move nearly completes Ben McAdoo’s staff; he has yet to hire a defensive line coach or a new strength and conditioning coach. Once those hires are made the Giants are expected to formally announce all of the positions.

Meanwhile, former Giants offensive line coach Pat Flaherty will reportedly get that same job with the 49ers while former defensive line coach Robert Nunn will take that same position with the Browns.