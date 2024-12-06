Faith kept Elijah Chatman grounded in his football journey. It became a guide when he wasn’t drafted this spring and fought his way through Giants minicamp.

Worrying about impressing coaches? Read his Bible. Concern about making the roster after he was invited to training camp? Pray and read. Starting the Giants’ first game of the season? Another quick pause to reflect.

“I leaned on [God] every single day,” Chatman said this week. “Prayed to him before practice, after practice, during practice, end of the day, in the hotel…so he got me through a lot. He got me here, I can definitely say that.”

Sunday could have Giants fans hoping Chatman’s confidence translates on the field. With Dexter Lawrence on injured reserve, the rookie defensive tackle is in line for more snaps against the Saints and perhaps his first start since the season opener.

All he has to do is just step in and fill the shoes of maybe the NFL’s best defensive tackle. Simple plan, right? At least that’s how Chatman sees it.

“I tell myself that I have to take it to another level,” he said. “Because when you get into the game and you're playing after the vets, you don't want it to be a change in the game. So I try my best to match what they put out there.”

It’ll be a challenge since the Giants’ defensive line is getting thinner with injuries. With DJ Davidson doubtful and Rakeem Nunez-Roches out (neck/shoulder) on Sunday, coach Brian Daboll said on Friday that practice squad players Casey Rogers and Elijah Garcia got more defensive line reps this week.

So did defensive end Jordon Riley and defensive tackle Cory Durden, who the team signed on Monday from the Rams’ practice squad.

But Chatman could likely see a chunk of those snaps like he did on Thanksgiving in Dallas after Lawrence was hurt. He played 48 snaps against the Cowboys, the most of his young career, and his coaches spoke highly of his growth since training camp.

“He's a powerful, explosive kid,” defensive coordinator Shane Bowen said. “So, when he's able to get out of his stance and get going, he's got some length to him despite being a little bit shorter. He went in there last week… him and Jordon really had to finish the game for us.

“He’s going to have opportunities this week a little bit more on first and second down just because where we're at.”

Chatman’s challenge won’t be his motor, but his size. At six feet, he’s smaller than most defensive tackles, and Bowen has used him more in third-down passing situations than stopping the run.

However, there’s faith he can handle a greater challenge. For defensive line coach Andre Patterson, his message to Chatman was don’t be Lawrence. Be you.

“Sometimes [rookies] outsmart themselves and they see other guys do things on film and go, ‘Oh, I want to try to do that’,” Patterson said. “Well it’s not you. You got to continue to be you in the gifts that God gave you as a player.

“Sometimes [Chatman] just gets into the being explosive and powerful and leaves the quick part out of it. But he needs all three of those elements to be the player that he can be.”

It reminds why Chatman found hope through his spiritual journey. Coming out of SMU, teams overlooked him because of his size. But he believed he could make an impact somewhere and let his prayers fuel his attention to his craft.

That trust was validated during his viral preseason moment where he chased down Texans running back J.J. Taylor over 40 yards to bring him down. He’s also appeared in every Giants game so far this season.

Faith, however, is dead without works. Chatman knows being detailed, for example, helped as much as his confidence.

It meant watching Lawrence prepare during warmups by slowly taking the same steps he would in a game to refine his timing. It also meant listening to veteran lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches give advice on proper recovery after a game.

One of those nuggets: don’t overthink when things go wrong. It’s going to happen at some point, so minimize them but learn from them.

“As a young player, sometimes you try to do everything so right and be so correct when that’s not always the best thing,” Nunez-Roches said. “You got to let it go and allow yourself to make mistakes, too.”

It could happen on Sunday if Chatman gets more reps. But same time, it’s also part of the opportunity he prayed for. Nobody expects him to replace Lawrence’s production.

Yet faith means do the work — your work — and see what happens. That’s what guided Chatman to this point where he could have his biggest role yet this season.

“[The veterans] make sure we are prepared, especially when a situation like this comes into place,” Chatman said. “I can say that a lot of the little nuggets that they've given me specifically has prepared me to go out on the field and just play.”