Malik Nabers and Dexter Lawrence, arguably the Giants’ two biggest stars, sought on Tuesday to reframe their blunt comments after a 30-7 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday, in which both used the word “soft” to describe the Giants’ play.

“After watching the film, I wish I would have used different words to describe the game afterwards,” Nabers said. “I don't think it was really soft. I think it was just a lack of technique. We were playing our butts off. We just lacked technique.”

Nabers, a rookie receiver, said that coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen both have discussed the comments with him since Sunday.

“They know I'm a competitor,” said. “They said, just after watching the film, they don't think that we played soft, as I said after the game. After I looked at the game, it wasn't soft.”

Nabers chalked up his outspokenness to his competitive personality, and he made no apology for being willing to speak up as a mere rookie.

“I'm not going to just sit back and just let it go down just because I'm a young player,” he said. “Clout don't mean nothing. I still play football. I play it at a high level.

“So, whoever is saying I don't have the authority to be speaking up, that's on them. I don't care.”

Lawrence believed his sentiments after the game were conveyed unfairly by journalists.

“About the soft thing, I think you guys need to be held accountable for how you put it out there,” he said. “I didn't say, ‘We are soft,’ as a team. I think I said we ‘played’ that way. We lost 30-7. That's not OK.”