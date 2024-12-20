The irritation, from Andrew Thomas’ point of view, is that the personnel are talented and doing the necessary work.

But for all of their abilities and labor, the Giants have not seen the ultimate return on their time and sweat equity: Wins.

“No one is happy,” Thomas said in his first public remarks since having season-ending Lisfranc surgery in October following practice Friday afternoon. “We put a lot of work into it and I think the most frustrating thing is we have pieces. We have talented players on this team that can perform at high levels. It’s just about consistency.”

Consistency has been among the many elements lacking in the Giants’ centennial season, which has three games remaining beginning Sunday in Atlanta against the Falcons.

The Giants (2-12) have lost nine straight dating back to the 17-7 defeat to Cincinnati on Oct. 13 at MetLife Stadium which coincidentally was the last time Thomas played. The 25-year-old sustained the injury during the Giants’ 16-play, 79-yard touchdown drive in the third quarter of the nationally televised loss.

“It was a normal down block and I felt something go,” Thomas said. “I finished the game. But I knew something was wrong.”

According to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, “Lisfranc injuries result if bones in the midfoot are broken or ligaments that support the midfoot are torn.”

Thomas underwent surgery on Oct. 16 and he said doctors told him that the recovery process is five months. He wore a plastic boot on his surgically repaired right foot Friday and expects to have to wear it for two more weeks.

“I'm just doing everything I can to progress,” said Thomas, who plans to stay in the area following the season to continue his rehab. “Just trying to stay on path and not have any setbacks.”

Until he is medically cleared, Thomas’ contributions have been in the film room with his fellow offensive linemen.

“Guys said they’ve missed my presence,” Thomas said. “So I’m trying to help. If I see something, try to point it out. I’m not in practice, obviously — on IR — but trying to do the best I can to help.”

The Giants have struggled to fill the void left by the fourth overall pick in the 2020 draft. In the eight games the Giants have played without their cornerstone left tackle, Josh Ezeudu, Chris Hubbard and Jermaine Eluemunor have all started in Thomas’ place.

“That left tackle position, particularly when you have a player that plays at a high level, is always challenging when that guy's out,” Brian Daboll said. “We've missed him. I think Jermaine has done a really good job moving over there.”

Thomas’ injury has created something of a butterfly effect on the Giants’ offensive line, since Eluemunor has been shifted to left tackle,

Evan Neal has started at right tackle.

Neal, the seventh overall pick in the 2022 draft, did not play in the first seven games of the season, and did not start until the 20-17 overtime loss to the Panthers in Munich, Germany on Nov. 10.

Over the course of the season, organizational decision-makers have been unclear about Neal’s status with the team since repeated questions about whether Neal’s future is at guard or tackle have gone unanswered.

Prior to Friday’s practice, offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo repeatedly declined to answer questions about Neal’s long-term role with the team, opting to say he preferred to “just get through today and then get through this week.”

But during the four minutes in which he was questioned specifically about Neal, Bricillo did praise the 24-year-old’s versatility. That prompted more questions about Neal’s role on the team which drew Bricillo’s ire.

“Evan Neal is the starting right tackle for the New York football Giants. Like any offensive lineman, we hope players have versatility,” Bricillo said testily. “Evan is a big, strong guy. He played left guard when he was at Alabama. He’s the starting right tackle for the Giants and that’s where he’s playing. End of story.”

Injury updates

Linebackers Bobby Okereke (back) and Patrick Johnson (knee) did not practice. They, along with guard Aaron Stinnie (concussion), will not play Sunday. Cornerback Greg Stroman (shoulder and shin) was listed as doubtful. Quarterback Tommy DeVito (concussion) was a full participant in practice.