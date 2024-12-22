ATLANTA — Mercedes-Benz Stadium welcomed the Giants with Christmas cheer thanks to the Christmas songs sprinkled in the stadium playlist.

The Giants responded by giving Falcons fans cheer with another sloppy game. Drew Lock did his part, giving two presents with interceptions returned for touchdowns.

The only gift left for the Giants was getting closer to the No. 1 overall pick after a 34-7 loss. Their 10th straight loss set another franchise record in a season that’s adding them by the week.

While Lock played poorly returning as starting quarterback, Michael Penix Jr. was the opposite for the Falcons. In his first start, the rookie looked poised and did just enough finding his receivers and leaning on running back Bijan Robinson, who scored two touchdowns.

It served as a reminder that the Giants (2-13) could’ve taken Penix with the No. 6 overall pick last spring. Instead, they took Malik Nabers, who’s proved himself an excellent addition. Nabers had seven catches for 68 yards and his 97 total receptions this season passed Odell Beckham Jr. and Saquon Barkley’s 91 for most by a Giants rookie.

Nabers is three receptions shy of being the fourth NFL rookie with at least 100 catches in a season. So, on one hand, the team can’t regret drafting him.

On the other hand, Penix, who went two picks later to the Falcons (8-7), played nearly mistake-free football. He finished 18-for-27 with 202 yards and no touchdown passes. It didn’t matter with his defense scoring 14 points and the Falcons scored 34 unanswered points after the Giants took an early 7-0 lead

His second-quarter interception was mostly on Kyle Pitts bobbling a pass on 3rd-and-2 at the Giants’ 7-yard line. Dane Belton aided the play wrapping Pitts up and Pitts lost the ball into Cor’Dale Flott’s hands.

It was the Giants’ second interception in three weeks and third of the season. It was also a rare highlight with the offense middling thanks to Lock.

Lock threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Tyrone Tracy Jr. for a rare Giants lead over the past two months. But that start was erased by Lock’s three turnovers.

His first interception was a late pass to Wan’Dale Robinson that Falcon safety Jessie Bates III jumped in front of then took off for a 55-yard touchdown and a 10-7 Falcons lead.

Later, in the second quarter, Lock was strip sacked by Kaden Elliss and teammate Arnold Ebiketie recovered for the Falcons. The final blow came on the second play of the third quarter.

Zach Harrison blew through the right side of the Giants’ line and deflected Lock’s pass to Matthew Judon, who ran untouched for a 15-yard score.

The Falcons led 24-7. It was another series of actions that showed how the Giants poorly handled their quarterback room while the Falcons’ playoff hopes were saved by Penix starting.

For the fifth time in six games, the Giants had less than 20 points. After Lock’s second pick-6, they ran 11 plays on their next drives, all ending in punts. Meanwhile, the Falcons scored their most points since putting up 36 on Oct. 13.

The Giants’ secondary was supposed got hope with the return of Flott, Deonte Banks, and Dru Phillips. But the result was the same with Penix picking them apart.

Banks, playing his first game in three weeks, had a pass interference play on the Falcons’ fourth drive, turning a third down into a 30-yard gain. The Falcons took advantage of the miscue with Penix later converting a 3rd-and-6 on a 19-yard pass to Darnell Mooney.

Robinson ended the drive with a four-yard touchdown run. He had 94 yards on 22 carries.

Lock finished 22-for-39 with 210 yards. Robinson had seven catches for 62 yards.

The Giants remain on track to make more bad history. Their eight home losses is a team record and a loss Sunday against the Colts will make them winless at home for the first time since 1974.

After Sunday, they’re averaging 14.3 points - on pace for the fewest in team history in a 16-game minimum season. They also remain alone for the NFL’s worst record pending the Raiders’ result facing the Jaguars later Sunday.