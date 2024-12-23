1. Giants full speed ahead for the No. 1 overall pick.

The Raiders gave the Giants an early Christmas present on Sunday by beating the Jaguars. It now means the 2-13 Giants are the sole owners of the NFL’s worst record.

With two games remaining, it puts them in the driver’s seat for the top pick in April’s draft. That’s the only thing left for fans to root for.

A win likely will anger fans dreaming of their next quarterback. Should the Giants continue losing, a reward is now in clearer sight.

2. Neal’s Giants’ tenure continues to be miserable.

Evan Neal’s poor cut block led to Zach Harrison deflecting Drew Lock’s pass for a pick-6 on the second play of the second half. He took a bad dive, but seeing a tackle fall and leave his quarterback exposed is never a good sign.

It was the most glaring part in a bad day for the Giants’ right tackle, who also had three false start penalties, including two on the Giants’ final drive.

It’s hard not to say Neal’s tenure has been poor since being drafted seventh overall in 2022. There was plenty of blame to go around on Sunday but Neal’s latest poor game highlights why the Giants miss Second-team All-Pro tackle Andrew Thomas, who played six games before a season-ending injury.

3. The Giants’ QB dilemma remains ugly

Lock had three turnovers on Sunday, including a second-quarter fumble, yet Daboll didn’t think about pulling him for Tommy DeVito because he wanted Lock to sort it out.

At this point, quarterback has been a revolving door the last four weeks so why not do it again. Lock’s three starts have been awful with just one touchdown and four interceptions, three of which have been returned for touchdowns.

DeVito cleared concussion protocol and was available to play but didn’t. So the question remains for another week who will start, because Lock didn’t impress. Either way, his poor play opposite Michael Penix Jr’s solid rookie debut as Falcons’ starting quarterback is another indictment on the front office.