New Year, New Me. That’s what the Giants probably can say after this dreadful season ends Sunday against the Eagles.

No matter how good things looked last week beating the Colts at MetLife Stadium, it doesn’t erase this season as a disaster. The Giants’ 100th season -- and 2024 as a whole -- was unforgettable in every way but good.

Letting Saquon Barkley walk in free agency? A mistake with Barkley rushing for 2,005 yards with the Eagles. The Century Red uniforms for the season opener? An omen for how beaten the Giants would be during a franchise record 10-game losing streak.

Benching and releasing Daniel Jones in November closed the chapter on a rough quarterback tenure. It also opened the door to middling quarterback play after him before Drew Lock’s five-touchdown performance against the Colts.

So here’s some resolutions for 2025. First, draft a quarterback by any means necessary.

The Giants sit in fourth in draft order next April. Whether they win or lose Sunday, goal No. 1 must be get a new quarterback via the draft.

It’ll be harder because with the Patriots, Titans and Browns ahead, at least two of those teams need to win along with the Giants losing. That’s a hard ask but it’s the consequence of the Giants not quitting last week. They owed it to their fans and got rewarded by not being the first NFL team to go 0-9 at home.

At the same time, coach Brian Daboll made clear what’ll help his team going forward.

“I think if you get good quarterback play, you have an opportunity in every game,” Daboll said Sunday. “And if you don't turn the football over and you make critical plays at critical times.”

If the Giants can’t lose their way into a top-2 or 3 pick, they should consider trading up into it. All options are on the table because the Giants can’t afford to go through another first round with a new quarterback.

Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are the only suitable prizes for escaping this season of horror. Even if they’re not as promising prospects as Caleb Williams or Jayden Daniels a year ago, the front office has to get one of them and build around them.

One more thing. Go find a solid, veteran quarterback as a backup. Whoever the Giants bring in from the draft needs a strong mentor to guide him. After the way Lock and Tommy DeVito looked this season the Giants need a quality QB2 as the bridge for the next franchise signal-caller.

That leads to Resolution No. 2. Go find a stronger No. 2 receiver to make this offense more explosive. Especially after Malik Nabers became the first Giants rookie with over 100 receptions and 1,000 yards in a season.

“It means a lot. Coming in as a rookie to do those things,” Nabers said before thanking his teammates. “It’s been a long time, I don’t know how long it’s been since it happened, but it’s been great for me to have the opportunity to do it.”

It’ll be easier with more help around him. Darius Slayton is a free agent and could be looking elsewhere. Wan’Dale Robinson is the Giants’ second-leading receiver but it’s unlikely the Giants will extend him this offseason heading into the final year of his contract.

So they need another consistent, playmaking receiver. Perhaps they pursue Bengals wideout Tee Higgins? Perhaps a cheaper veteran like Keenan Allen or DeAndre Hopkins?

Either way, the Giants must add to the talent surrounding their new quarterback. Nabers and Tyrone Tracy Jr. proved their worth as rookies but more is required.

Finally, Resolution No. 3? Pray for better health. The Giants need more of it up front with left tackle Andrew Thomas playing six games before a season-ending Lisfranc foot injury.

Same for All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and linebacker Bobby Okereke, both hurt on Thanksgiving and ending the season on injured reserve. Their stability was missed as the season spiraled.

These three things can make 2025 better than 2024. After maybe their worst season in franchise history, the Giants owe their fans for putting up with this poor display.

With one game left, the plan starts now to forget this old acquaintance of 2024 and leave it behind for something better.