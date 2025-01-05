OFFENSE: D

Thirteen points and 10 first downs did not cut it against the Eagles’ B team in the Giants' 20-13 loss in Philadelphia. Sure, there were some highlights, headlined by Malik Nabers setting a Giants single-season receptions record with 109 and capping his rookie season with a spectacular 45-yard touchdown reception that included an off-balance tiptoe along the sideline. Wan’Dale Robinson had 10 receptions but for only 43 yards. Drew Lock was far from terrible, going 22-for-29 for 138 yards, but he was not good enough.

DEFENSE: C

Allowing 20 points against the Eagles normally would be an achievement, but the quarterback was Tanner McKee, not Jalen Hurts or Kenny Pickett. Saquon Barkley was in street clothes, which helped the Giants hold the Eagles to 25 carries for 51 yards. The Giants would have gotten the ball back with decent time on the clock in the final minutes, but an offsides penalty on Boogie Basham and a roughing-the-passer on Kayvon Thibodeaux both gave the Eagles crucial first downs.

SPECIAL TEAMS: B

Graham Gano made two field goals, one from 53 yards out that bounced in near where the crossbar meets the post. Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown the previous Sunday, had a punt return of 25 yards. The Giants allowed a 51-yard kickoff return by the Eagles' Isaiah Rodgers.

COACHING: C

There were some strange strategic and personnel decisions, but that is to be expected when it is Week 18 and one team is locked into a playoff seed and the other team is locked into oblivion — and trying to protect its early draft position. The Giants did seem to be playing hard for Brian Daboll, and Daboll’s approach looked a lot like that of a coach who has been told by ownership he will be back rather than a coach needing a victory to survive. We will know soon enough.