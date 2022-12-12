Giants can't dwell on loss to Eagles with big game ahead Sunday night in Washington

The Giants can’t let Sunday’s drubbing by the Eagles nip at their confidence as they head into their most important game of the season, coach Brian Daboll said, and they intend to spend the week of practice working to make sure it doesn’t.

They’ve tried to “preach consistency in our meeting rooms, in our practices,” Daboll said Monday. “And it’s easy to do when you get the results you want. The challenge is when you don’t get the results you want. I think that’s where leadership, that’s where consistency, that’s where teamwork — all that stuff — comes in.”

The Giants haven’t won a game since Nov. 13 and gave up 253 rushing yards in the 48-22 loss to Philadelphia — ensuring their Sunday night rematch against the Commanders will have heavy playoff implications.

“You have to get ready to play another game, and quickly,” Daboll said. “Make the corrections that you need to make, whether that be coaching staff with the players. It’s a long season; there’s quite a bit of adversity throughout it. Maybe for some teams, it’s in the beginning. For some teams, it’s in the middle, and other teams, it’s at the end. We’re going through a little bit of it right now, and I think it’s important to stay consistent.”

Barkley OK

Saquon Barkley appears to have come out of Sunday’s game against the Eagles no worse for wear, Daboll said. Barkley, who was limited to 20 snaps as he worked through neck and shoulder injuries, said after the game that he felt “pretty good” and that appeared to still be the case Monday. “Hopefully, he’s a little bit better this week than he was last week,” Daboll said. “So, I’m hopeful.”

Notes & quotes: WR Richie James is in concussion protocol a day after he led the Giants’ receiving corps with 61 yards and a touchdown…TE Daniel Bellinger is “pretty sore” according to Dabool after he sustained a rib injury in the third quarter Sunday — something that eventually knocked him out of the game early in the fourth. LB Micah McFadden (ankle) is also sore…It’s too early to tell if S Xavier McKinney (hand), DL Leonard Williams (neck), CB Adoree’ Jackson (MCL) and G Ben Bredeson (knee) will be able to return next week after sitting out, Daboll said.