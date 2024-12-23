For all the talk about the Giants’ poor play and spiral to the NFL’s worst record, injuries have been just as much a factor as anything.

The latest wave came Monday with Drew Lock getting an MRI on his right shoulder, coach Brian Daboll said. He didn’t say when Lock took the injury but it’s still being evaluated so no decision has been made on a starting quarterback for Sunday's home finale against the Colts.

“If it’s anything, if it’s not anything, usually guys are sore the next day,” Daboll said. "So we’ll see where he's at after today.”

Daboll didn’t have an update on linebacker Micah McFadden, who didn't play in the second half of Sunday's 34-7 loss at the Falcons. He said McFadden is dealing with a “burner” and being looked at. Running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. and center John Michael Schmitz also re-aggravated previous ankle injuries.

It’s the second time Lock has been evaluated after a start. After the Giants' Dec. 8 loss to the Saints, he had X-rays that revealed he injured his left heel and left elbow.

He sat out the next game with Tommy DeVito starting. Sunday was his return under center and Lock was hit six times, including three sacks.

It also noted how much injuries made this 10-game losing streak feel worse. The Giants’ record-tying 13 losses is as much about poor play as it is missing key players in this stretch.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas’s season-ending foot injury in the Giants’ loss to the Bengals Oct. 13 was one of the first dominoes to fall. Two months later, Jon Runyan Jr. went on injured reserve.

The Giants have started new combinations at left tackle and guard the past five games. Not helping matters was right tackle Evan Neal struggling with more reps, including his rough game last Sunday with three penalties.

“Sometimes you have the should’ve, could’ve, would’ve, but it happened,” Thomas said last week. “At the end of the day, that's what happened. I can't do much to change what happened. All I can do is try to prepare for next year, and that's what I'm going to try to do.”

DeVito’s forearm injury in the Giants’ Nov. 24 loss to the Buccaneers started a revolving door of sorts at quarterback. DeVito gave way to Lock starting the next two games then he returned on Dec. 15 only to suffer a concussion before halftime and Tim Boyle finished the loss to the Ravens.

Not surprisingly, the Giants are averaging just 11.8 points in the five games.

The biggest blow came on Thanksgiving. Dexter Lawrence, Bobby Okereke, D.J. Davidson and Rakeem Nunez-Roches all got injured and all but Nunez-Roches ended up on IR. Nunez-Roches missed two games before starting Sunday.

Lawrence’s season-ending elbow injury meant undrafted rookie Elijah Chatman and practice squad signee Elijah Garcia for more reps at defensive tackle. Fellow linemen Casey Rogers and Jordon Riley also filled in up front despite little experience.

They did enough to hold the Saints to 14 points in a loss. But that game also saw rookie safety Tyler Nubin and cornerback Tre Hawkins III suffer season-ending injuries.

The losses on defense contributed to the last two blowout losses, as they allowed a combined 69 points. The Giants got little pressure up front in both games, including zero sacks Sunday.

“A lot of people in here probably don’t come from losing organizations or losing ball,” cornerback Adoree' Jackson said. “[They’ve] always been winners. It’s just a different take, a different feeling. When you’re in a situation like this, the best thing you can do is just play for your brothers.”

The battle with attrition has been as costly as opponent. With McFadden and Lock among the wounded now, the Giants can only hope for less bad injury luck in their final two games.

Daboll’s not using it as an excuse but it’s hard to ignore the Giants’ struggles the last two months are about who’s unavailable just as much as who is available.

“You focus on the next game,” Daboll said. “You put everything you got into it, just like you do each and every week. And you focus on the task at hand.”