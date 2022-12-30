Giants' Joe Schoen, Brian Daboll liked what they saw from Isaiah Hodgins during time with Bills

In one sense, Isaiah Hodgins is as amazed as you are about what he has done in his two months as a Giant, but only because of the abrupt change in his circumstances.

In another sense, he always knew he had it in him.

“I could see it, but it still is a little bit of a surprise that it went from not playing at all, to really playing and starting every game and having a huge role,” the receiver told Newsday after practice on Friday.

“So part of it is surprising. But part of me obviously knew I could do this all along.”

Hodgins, 24, arrived on Nov. 4 after being waived by the receiver-rich Bills. At that point, the 2020 sixth-round draft pick, who had his first two seasons derailed by injuries, played in just three career games and totaled four receptions for 41 yards.

But Giants general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll remembered him from their days with the Bills, and figured that the 6-4, 210-pounder had the talent, demeanor and knowledge of the system to help a depleted receiving corps.

And he has.

Hodgins has 29 receptions for 309 yards in seven games as a Giant, with three touchdowns in his past four games.

His eight catches for 89 yards against the Vikings last weekend both were career highs.

“He’s done nothing but impress since he’s been here,” receivers coach Mike Groh told Newsday before practice. “He’s just been biding his time [in his career], and that’s part of it, too. You have to be ready when your number is called, and he was ready.”

“He played behind some pretty good players there in Buffalo, and he kept a great attitude," Daboll said. "He was on the practice squad, doing the things he needed to do to help the team. He knew our offense. He has a good skill set, and I’m glad we have him.”

Hodgins owes his patience in part to knowing the vagaries of NFL life. He was a 1-year old when his father, James, won Super Bowl XXXIV as a fullback with the Rams.

James also was on the Rams’ Super Bowl XXXVI team that lost to the Patriots two years later. He had 15 rushes for 31 yards in the regular season in a seven-year NFL career that ended with the Jets in 2006.

“He gives me his two cents of how to react and stay patient, or about the business side of the NFL,” Isaiah said. “He’s definitely always there to help me and motivate me.”

Hodgins said he loved his time in Buffalo and appreciated what the veteran stars there taught him.

But with the Giants set to host the Colts on Sunday with a playoff berth on the line, he is happy to be making a name for himself downstate.

The Giants’ receiving situation is in flux not only now, but could be heading into next season as well. Hodgins is hoping to be part of the long-term solution.

“There’s obviously been some talks [about the future],” he said, “but I’m just trying to finish the season strong. I want to be here and love it here.”

Notes & quotes: OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle) is questionable and probably will play on Sunday. S Xavier McKinney (hand) likely will not. CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee) is doubtful after a week of limited practice. “I want to get out there bad,” he said. “I’m not going to sit here and say I don’t.”