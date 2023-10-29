Giants' Tyrod Taylor, Darren Waller out with injuries vs. Jets

The Giants lost two of their key offensive pieces in the first half of Sunday's game against the Jets as quarterback Tyrod Taylor and tight end Darren Waller were ruled out with injuries.

Waller injured his a hamstring shortly after making his only catch of the game, a 4-yard reception with 13:29 left in the second quarter. He had been questionable entering the game with the injury.

Taylor suffered a rib injury on a hit with 7:39 left in the second quarter. He caught his own batted pass, then was tackled while scrambling to the right sideline. The Giants said just before the end of the half that Taylor was ruled out and was being sent to the hospital for further evaluation.

Tommy DeVito, a New Jersey native who played high school football at nearby Don Bosco Prep, made his NFL debut in place of Taylor.