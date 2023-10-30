Giants grades vs. Jets: Defense saves team from complete F's

OFFENSE: F

Saquon Barkley had his best game of the season with 128 rushing yards on 36 body-draining carries, and led the team with three catches, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a complete lack of production from just about everyone else on the roster. It didn’t help that QB Tyrod Taylor was sent to the hospital with a rib injury in the second quarter and rookie third-stringer Tommy DeVito had to finish the game. The Giants trusted him to throw just seven passes but DeVito at least ran for the only Giants TD on a 6-yard keeper. Eleven of their 17 possessions were three-and-outs.

DEFENSE: B

For 59 and a half minutes they played well enough to win the game. Then they allowed a 24-second, 58-yard drive that tied the score on a field goal and a 46-yard drive with the help of a 30-yard pass interference penalty to set up the Jets’ game-winner. Kayvon Thibodeaux came close to a breakout game with three sacks and a forced fumble but his offsides penalty on that last drive in regulation, though negated, stopped the clock and allowed the Jets to get into range and then spike the ball. Dexter Lawrence had five QB hits.

SPECIAL TEAMS: F

Graham Gano missed makable field goals of 47 and 35 yards, the latter with 24 seconds left in regulation, that flat out cost the Giants the win. The locker room was stunned that the most consistent player on the team over the last few years is suddenly slumping… none more that Gano himself. “I have no excuses,” he said. “I’m sure some people want me to sit up here and make excuses, I’ve got none. I’ve got to play better. I know the team played well. I just didn’t.” Newly signed Gunner Olszewski at least looked competent as the punt returner after last week’s debacle at the position. Jamie Gillan may need a day off this week after his 13 punts, five of which were downed inside the 20.

COACHING: F

Brian Daboll had two chances to convert fourth-and-1s in Jets territory and opted for field goal attempts both times. The first was excusable, the second more dubious when a first down would have ended the game. After not trusting DeVito to throw at all in the second half (he attempted one pass) why would the Giants pass on all three of their overtime snaps? Penalties normally fall on coaches and Adoree’ Jackson needed to know that the worst thing he could do on that overtime deep throw to practice-squadder Malik Taylor was tackle him with the ball in the air for pass interference.