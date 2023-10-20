Giants' O-lineman Joshua Ezeudu likely done for year

The Giants' injury-bitten offensive line was dealt another blow this week, and it’s a long-lasting one.

Coach Brian Daboll confirmed Friday there’s a good chance that tackle Joshua Ezeudu’s turf toe will cost him the rest of the season — this, a year removed from the shoulder injury that curtailed the 2022 third-round pick’s rookie campaign in Week 11. Ezeudu, who was hurt on the Highmark Stadium turf in the Giants’ loss to the Bills last week and was placed in the injured reserve, had an MRI Thursday to determine the extent of the injury; X-rays previously came back negative.

What’s more, Daboll officially ruled out three other linemen: tackles Andrew Thomas (hamstring) and Matt Peart (shoulder), and center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder). Tackle Evan Neal (ankle) is questionable and didn’t practice after being limited Thursday.

“It doesn’t look good,” Daboll said of Ezeudu.

Asked if he’d ever experienced this level of O-line instability, the coach responded: “I can’t say that I have.”

“No excuses,” he added. “This is the National Football League. People get hurt. You’ve got to get the next guy ready, and you’ve got to get ready to play a game.”

Daboll said that guard Justin Pugh, who was signed to the active roster last week and came in for Ezeudu Sunday, could potentially slot in at tackle again on Sunday against the Commanders. Tyre Phillips is also a possibility, among others.

“We have four new players on the offensive line that have been here for some less than a week, some less than two weeks, and we’re working tirelessly with them in terms of meetings, getting them up to speed on calls, practicing them at different spots,” Daboll said. “You have to have plans, too. If one guy gets hurt, then here’s the next guy, they’re not playing that spot. There’s been a lot of shuffling. We’re trying our best to have as best continuity as we can, but those are the circumstances we are faced with.”

All this is further complicated by the Giants' general offensive ineptitude, and Daniel Jones’ uncertain status. They haven’t scored an offensive touchdown in 205 game minutes, and Jones, who is nursing a neck injury that has kept him out for the last two games, is questionable for Sunday. He’s still not been cleared for contact, but Daboll said he’d be comfortable slotting in Jones despite not having him take any team reps this week. If he can't go, Tyrod Taylor will make his second straight start.

“He’s played a lot of football for us,” Daboll said of Jones. “He’s been in the system for a while. So, again, we’ll take that one, get all the information and then make the right decision for him and for us.”

The offensive line ranks dead last in pass blocking and run blocking, according to Pro Football Focus, and has let up 20 sacks and 114 pressures in six games. Rampant injuries — particularly to Thomas, their strongest lineman — has made consistency a problem, especially as players shuffle away from their preferred positions.

“I think when you evaluate the players, you try to find their strengths and their weaknesses, and you build a game plan around those things,” offensive coordinator Mike Kafka said Thursday. “Then, if something happens to where one of the guys is out and you’ve got to insert another guy in there, then you’ve got to adjust. That’s part of our job as a coaching staff is to make sure that we adjust and have enough stuff in the game plan to get that accomplished.”

Notes & quotes: Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (neck) was limited Friday and listed as questionable … Daboll confirmed that the decision to part ways with veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley was mutual. Beasley was on the practice squad with no clear avenue to play.