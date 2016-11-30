Giants’ Justin Pugh trying to avoid another knee setback

Justin Pugh was feeling so good in his first practice back last week that he pleaded to take some team reps during the workout. On the first one, though, he said he was “clipped by accident” from behind and suffered a setback to his knee injury.

Pugh said he’s back to the point he was last week physically but will be less likely to push for practice time when he takes the field again on Wednesday.

“I don’t want to keep having setbacks and missing extra weeks so I’m going to make sure I’m 100 percent and doing it the right way,” Pugh said. “I learned from it for sure and I’m going to make sure I do it properly and make sure I’m back for this whole stretch.”

He said it is too soon to say whether he will play on Sunday against the Steelers.

“I wouldn’t say no way for Sunday, but I wouldn’t say 100 percent I’m in for Sunday [either],” he said. “It’s really how my knee responds to going out and doing more and more.”

Fellow injured lineman Brett Jones, who replaced Pugh then suffered a calf injury, also expects to return to practice on Wednesday.

“I’ll go out and see what I can do,” he said.