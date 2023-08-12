Giants' younger players take advantage of chances against Lions

DETROIT — Three hours before kickoff, Daniel Jones was on the turf at Ford Field throwing passes to Saquon Barkley, Parris Campbell, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton and Darren Waller.







The players were on the field for 30 minutes or so. But other than taking part in pregame warmups, their work for the day was done.

As expected, it would be left mainly to the non-starters to handle the football duties on Friday night. Neither Jones nor Lions quarterback Jared Goff played a down.

The Giants and Lions held joint practices on Tuesday and Wednesday at their Allen Park, Michigan, facility. Giants coach Brian Daboll and Lions coach Dan Campbell said they were pleased with the work that was accomplished on the practice fields.



Giants safety Jason Pinnock, who has had a strong training camp, intercepted Nate Sudfeld on the first play of the game. To begin the next series, he tackled running back Jahmyr Gibbs for a 3-yard loss.

The most prominent Giants receivers to play in the first half were Isaiah Hodgins, rookie Jalin Hyatt and Cole Beasley.

Thirteen-year veteran Tyrod Taylor and rookie Tommy DeVito, took snaps at quarterback. DeVito, a 6-2, 210-pounder from Cedar Grove, New Jersey, went undrafted out of Illinois.

"I hope the reps come,” Taylor said. “I'm definitely excited for it. I’m excited to go out there to compete for one another, but also showcase what I can do as well.”

As it turned out, DeVito replaced Taylor before the first quarter was over.

On his first pass attempt, DeVito found Beasley for 18 yards. Then he saw a running lane and gained 11 yards.

The Giants were later stuffed on fourth down, but DeVito showed that he has some moxie to him.

Daboll called Friday night “a good opportunity for a lot of young guys.”

With good reason, rookies were happily anticipating their first NFL action.

“I’m really excited for it,” cornerback Deonte Banks said prior to the game. “Just cause it’s my first one."

Banks had a pass deflection on third down against Lions receiver Chase Coda, but was flagged for pass interference on the play. The flag, however, was picked up and the pass breakup stood.



For second-round draft pick John Michael Schmitz, 24, the game was meaningful.

“You’ve got to take a moment,” Schmitz said. “It’s about the little things in life, just walking out on the field for the first time is going to be something special."

After a Dane Belton interception, the Giants added to their lead when DeVito found tight end Tommy Sweeney, his former Don Bosco teammate, for a 13-3 halftime lead.