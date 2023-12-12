Giants' grades for MNF win over Packers

OFFENSE

Grade: B

It was not always a thing of beauty, but somehow the Giants seem to find a way with Tommy DeVito at the helm. The undrafted rookie quarterback was 17-for-21 passing for 158 yards, a touchdown and a 113.9 rating, and just for fun added a dramatic drive for a winning field goal in the final 1:33. DeVito also rushed 10 times for 71 yards. The Giants did not allow a sack. Saquon Barkley had a strong game, rushing 20 times for 86 yards, but his late fumble deep in Green Bay territory nearly cost the Giants the game. Wan’Dale Robinson had a big game, rushing twice for 36 yards and cathing six passes for 79, including the 32-yarder that keyed the winning drive. The Giants ended up with 367 total yards. It was good enough.

DEFENSE

Grade: B

Wink Martindale’s unit continues to get things done, especially in the takeaway department. They intercepted Jordan Love and also recovered a fumble of his. The secondary was stellar throughout, making a number of big plays at big times. Dexter Lawrence returned from a hamstring injury and even though he was limited in his snaps, he made an impact when he was in the game. Kayvon Thibodeaux had an active night throughout. The defense did allow the Packers a late touchdown, but the offense bailed them out with a late drive to the winning field goal.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Grade: C

Yikes! Bobby McCain let a punt glance off him that the Packers recovered, Randy Bullock missed an early field goal and even on Bullock’s game-winner an iffy snap nearly scuttled the Giants’ dramatic victory. But Bullock nailed the 37-yard game-winner as time expired and all was well that ended well.

COACHING

Grade: A

Brian Daboll and his staff kept the team together after a 2-8 start and now have fashioned a three-game winning streak behind an undrafted rookie quarterback. The Giants are within a game of the final NFC playoff spot with four games remaining. Whether or not Daboll and Martindale get along is beside the point at this stage. They seem to be working well enough together to produce victories, which is all that matters. For a while there, it appeared the Giants would end the season in a freefall. Instead, they will play a game that matters Sunday in New Orleans.