Tommy DeVito leads Giants to last-second win over Packers

Don’t look now, but the Giants are back in the playoff picture.

Their 24-22 victory over the Packers at MetLife Stadium on Monday night gave them a three-game winning streak and drew them within one game of a crowd of 6-7 teams currently in the final postseason spot in the NFC with four to play.

Adding to the drama was another strong game for backup quarterback Tommy DeVito, an undrafted rookie who has become one of the NFL’s most endearing stories.

DeVito, who grew up in New Jersey, made plays with his legs and his arm all night, avoided mistakes and this time did it on national prime-time television.

Then he topped all of that by leading a drive for Randy Bullock’s game-winning 37-yard field goal as time expired.

The winning drive was keyed by a 32-yard completion from DeVito to Wan’Dale Robinson.

DeVito finished with 71 rushing yards on 10 carries and was 17-for-21 for 158 yards and a touchdown passing.

DeVito’s family hosted a much-photographed tailgate before the game before he received a loud ovation when he was introduced in the stadium.

“It’s an awesome opportunity,” he said during the week leading up to the game. “It’s just like any other game except on a Monday night, right? But yeah, it’s an awesome opportunity to be [one of two] games on and just enjoy and go play football.”

The Packers (6-7) had won three in a row and four of five entering the night

The Giants (5-8) were leading 21-16, time was running down and Saquon Barkley had run 33 yards to the Green Bay 14-yard line. But Barkley stumbled, lost the ball and saw Carrington Valentine return it 50 yards to the Giants’ 36.

The Packers drove from there for a 6-yard TD pass from Jordan Love to Malik Heath with Deonte Banks in coverage on the front edge of the end zone with 1:33 left. The two-point conversion run failed, and it was 22-21.

The Giants led 14-13 in the third quarter when DeVito led one of several nifty drives, this one highlighted by a 25-yard completion on a flea-flicker to Robinson at the 11-yard line.

On third-and-7 from the 8-yard line, DeVito rolled right and hit Isaiah Hodgins in the back corner of the end zone to give the Giants a 21-13 lead with 1:28 left in the third.

The Packers answered with a deep drive into Giants territory, but after a sack of Love by Aziz Ojulari and Dexter Lawrence, they settled for a 45-yard field- goal try. Anders Carlson missed wide left with 10:42 left in the game.

Love hit Tucker Kraft for a 43-yard gain to set up a 48-yard field goal by Carlson that made it 21-16 with 5:30 remaining.

The Giants entered the night 0-4 in prime-time games this season and had been outscored 108-24.

After the Packers were called for interfering with punt returner Gunner Olszewski, the Giants took possession on the Green Bay 32. They advanced only two yards from there before settling for a 48-yard field- goal try by Bullock. He missed wide right with 4:52 left in the first quarter.

Green Bay answered with a touchdown drive capped by a 16-yard run by Jayden Reed with 1:01 left in the first that made it 7-0. Reed, a receiver, came across the formation, took a handoff and scored with ease.

The drive was extended when the Packers narrowly converted a fourth-and-1 from their own 47-yard line as Dontayvion Wicks made an acrobatic reach for the first-down marker.

The Giants responded with an impressive scoring drive of their own, with Barkley running it in from 5 yards out to make it 7-7 11:55 before halftime.

There were several key plays, including one first-down pass and a first-down run by DeVito, plus a 32-yard run by Robinson.

Later, Kayvon Thibodeaux’s strip of Love caused a fumble that was recovered at the Giants’ 27 by Xavier McKinney.

The Giants initially lined up to punt on a fourth-and-1 from their 49, then opted to go for it, only to see Barkley stopped for no gain, giving Green Bay the ball 5:06 before halftime.

But Love gave it right back, intercepted by Jason Pinnock, who returned the ball 21 yards to the Giants’ 44.

A 27-yard pass-interference penalty on Cor’Dale Flott led to Carlson kicking a 36-yard field goal 17 seconds before halftime to make it 10-7.

Keisean Nixon’s fumbled punt return early in the third quarter was recovered by the Giants’ Benton Whitley and gave them the ball at the Green Bay 31. DeVito’s 26-yard run set up a 1-yard rush by Barkley with 11:22 left to give the Giants a 14-10 lead.

Bobby McCain allowed a Packers punt to glance off his shoulder, and the Packers recovered at the 14. They made no progress from there and settled for a 32-yard field goal to draw within 14-13 with 7:35 left in the third.