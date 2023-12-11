Giants' Tommy DeVito relishes unlikely starring role in prime-time special

For Tommy DeVito, Monday night’s game against the Packers is his first since being named the starter by coach Brian Daboll.

The stakes are high. The Giants likely cannot afford a loss to Green Bay if they are to keep their slim playoff chances alive.

DeVito, named the starter coming out of the team’s bye week, seems undaunted.

“Yeah, it’s an awesome opportunity,” he said. “It’s just like any other game except on a Monday night, right? But yeah, it’s an awesome opportunity to be [one of two] games on and just enjoy and go play football.”

Last week, Daboll named DeVito the starter over 13-year veteran Tyrod Taylor, who will be the backup.

Taylor, not surprisingly, has been a willing mentor to the rookie.

Said DeVito: “The best advice he’s definitely given me is, ‘Be yourself, you’re more than enough.’ I think you can take that 100 different ways but it’s really just don’t do too much and don’t do anything less, just do exactly what you’ve done to get here because that’s what helped you get here.”

DeVito added that he will continue to lean on Taylor.

But on Monday night, it’s DeVito’s show, again.

The Packers appear to be a worthy adversary, to say the least. For starters, coach Matt LeFleur is 16-0 in December.

This may be a game where Saquon Barkley finds room to run. The Green Bay defense allows 136.3 rushing yards per game. Only the Broncos and Cardinals allow more.

Barkley was bullish when he spoke in the locker room about the Giants' playoff chances.

Clearly, he still believes.

“We’re in this, to be honest,” Barkley said. “I’m going to keep it real. We’re not looking at playoff pictures. But [if] we take care of what we’ve got to take care of — everyone can say what they want about the season — but it’s Week [14] and everything we want is still there. So, we don't need any extra motivation. Every game is a critical game no matter what, but especially now.”

The Packers come into the game on a three-game winning streak and have won four of their last five.

Barkley knows that.

“So, Monday night, you’ve got a team who's hot,” he said. “And we won our last two games. No more excuses. Tommy DeVito is not a rookie quarterback anymore. He's going into his fourth start. Injuries, we've got guys getting healthier [Including Dexter Lawrence]. Everything we want is there. So, we were a team last year that was able to find a way to make it into the playoffs, and that’s still our goal. Every team’s goal at the beginning of the season is to make it to the playoffs and get to the Super Bowl, and statistically and mathematically we’re still in it.”

When Daboll spoke to reporters last week, he said he had heard Barkley’s comments.

“Look, the only thing that we can control is going out there and playing and coaching as good as we can control,” Daboll said. “Try to focus on that, have a good week of preparation, have a good week of practice, do all the necessary things we need to do to go out there on Monday night against a good team that’s playing well and play as good as we can play. That’s where we’re at here.”

The Giants have two wins against the Commanders and have also defeated the Cardinals and the Patriots. None of those teams has won more than four games.

In victories against the Chargers, Lions and Kansas City over the last three weeks, Packers quarterback Jordan Love has thrown for 857 yards and eight touchdowns with no interceptions.

He completed 25 of 36 throws for 267 yards and three scores for a 118.6 rating against Kansas City. It was his fourth game with three or more touchdown passes and a quarterback rating of over 100, which is tied for the most in the NFL.

Love ranks fifth in the league with 22 touchdown passes. Giants quarterbacks Daniel Jones, Taylor and DeVito have totaled 18 touchdowns.

Daboll said of Love, “He’s accurate. He’s got quick feet. He can throw the ball wherever it needs to. He seems like he’s really in control of the system.”

On that, defensive coordinator Wink Martindale agreed.

“Love’s in a good groove,” Martindale said. “He’s playing with great rhythm and confidence. His arm angles are similar to [Aaron Rodgers]. You could see that he’s watched Aaron play a lot and you know how much I believe in Aaron. I think Love is just playing really well.”

If the Giants are to hold onto hope when it comes to a playoff berth, Monday’s game is a must-win.

Do these Giants have a big win in them?