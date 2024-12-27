There are still, Devin Singletary and Tyrone Tracy Jr. explained, things to accomplish.

For one, it is another occasion in which to play, to showcase a lifetime of work. For the other, it is an opportunity to get closer to one of the sport’s benchmark statistical plateaus.

Even in what has been a long-since lost season in East Rutherford, there are tasks awaiting the Giants’ two running backs.

“Trying to put my best stuff on tape,” was Singletary’s response to Newsday after being asked what his goals are for the final two games of the season following practice Friday. “Running the ball, catching the ball, pass protection, whatever it may be. With that get a win.”

About that.

You may have heard that the Giants enter Sunday’s home regular-season finale against the Colts 0-8 at MetLife Stadium and are 2-13 overall. And the possibility exists that they will finish their centennial season with the first overall pick in April’s NFL Draft along with a new general manager and coaching staff.

“I ain’t seen this season go this way at all,” Singletary said. “But that’s where we are at right now so just trying to finish strong in these last two games.”

No, it’s not been an especially joyous 2024 season at 1925 Giants Drive. But it has been, to hear the 27-year-old, one of self-growth.

Singletary, who was signed to a three-year, $16.5 million contract to be the cost-efficient replacement for Saquon Barkley, began the season as Big Blue’s starting running back. However, he lost his job to Tracy due to a groin injury which cost him two games earlier this season and the rookie performing well in his place.

“Adversity hit,” said Singletary, who has 394 yards on 101 carries (3.9 yards per carry) and four touchdowns this season. “How are you going to respond? That shows the true character of a man.”

Singletary’s response was to mentor the man who took his job, Tracy.

The rookie running back, who is 279 yards away from 1,000 for the season, replaced Singletary as the starting running back for the Giants’ 29-20 win in Seattle on Oct. 6. All he did in that game was rush for 129 yards on 18 carries in the Giants’ last win of the season to date.

One week later, the fifth-round pick out of Purdue, accounted for the Giants’ only touchdown in their nationally televised 17-7 loss to the Bengals.

“I put in the work,” Tracy said. “I’m doing the right things and getting everything done the right way and knowing it’s paying off the right way, it’s a confidence booster for me.”

It helps that he has a sounding board sitting directly to his left in Singletary.

“He taught me a lot,” Tracy said. “He’s been a great mentor. He’s been a great addition to my career and my rookie season. And I can’t thank him enough.”

It’s likely both will play against the Colts (7-8). Singletary said he is preparing normally, while Tracy (ankle) said he would be a “game-time decision.”

Those are the positives. The negative is that the twosome will find themselves standing behind a makeshift offensive line for the fifth straight game and the ninth time overall this season.

Brian Daboll said starting center John Michael Schmitz Jr. was not going to play due to a lingering ankle injury and, as a result, guard Greg Van Roten is going to shift to center for the game.

Injury updates

Cornerback Greg Stroman Jr. (shoulder and shin), safety Raheem Layne (knee), middle linebacker Micah McFadden (neck) did not practice and are out for Sunday. Malik Nabers (toe) was listed as questionable.