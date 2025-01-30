Giants picking third in draft, but this year's QB class isn't as strong as last year

MOBILE, Ala. — For teams like the Giants who are shopping for a quarterback, this year’s NFL Draft class comes with a “Buyer Beware” warning.

Most draft experts think this group of quarterbacks is weaker than last year’s crop led by Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye, the first, second and third overall picks.

Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy made it plain this week with a blunt assessment.

“I don’t know if anyone in this class would be in the top six of the guys last year,” Nagy told reporters Monday. “I don’t know if any of these guys are Bo Nix or [Michael] Penix [Jr.] or J.J. McCarthy. That was a unique class. I think we’re going to look back in 15 years at the Class of 2024 as one of the best classes ever.”

It’s a fair point, especially with Daniels leading Washington to the NFC Championship Game. But it doesn’t change the Giants badly needing a quarterback nor the mindset of this year’s group auditioning for an NFL job.

The Giants’ wish list starts with Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward. If neither is available with the No. 3 pick, the Giants will likely draft an impact player at another position and find a quarterback in the second round.

That’s where the Senior Bowl quarterbacks fit in. All eyes are on Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss), Jalen Milroe (Alabama) and Dillon Gabriel (Oregon) to make a mark somehow. They’re also defending themselves against the criticisms of this class.

“I have no control over that,” Gabriel said. “I have control over my daily deposits and how I prepare and the type of quarterback I want to be, leader and teammate. For the most part, there’s entertainers in this business. There’s actors, and if you don’t have understanding of that, then it can eat you alive.”

Gabriel has gaudy stats with 18,722 passing yards and an FBS-record 155 passing touchdowns over his six-year college career at Central Florida, Oklahoma and Oregon. But the 24-year-old has questions about his size at just 5-10.

Both Dart and Milroe started multiple seasons in the SEC. Dart spearheaded Ole Miss to the No. 2 offense in the country behind Miami and Ward yet faces questions if he can translate that to an NFL offense.

Milroe has great mobility with 726 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns last season. But he threw for more interceptions last season (11) than in 2023 (six) and could be more of a long-term project than an immediate starter.

Like Gabriel, he dismissed any criticisms as something to worry about.

“I think a part of the process is getting better and learning about what you need to do so that you can lead properly,” Milroe said. “At the quarterback position, it’s a position where you need to lead. And so it’s all about focusing on, you know, what your strengths are, what your weaknesses are.”

Even Sanders and Ward carry more questions compared to the high praise Williams got as last year’s No. 1 pick. But the Giants are still considering them and other options if both are gone by the No. 3 pick.

It also helps that their assistant coaches are working closely with the Senior Bowl, which will be played Saturday afternoon.

Both Gabriel and Louisville’s Tyler Shough praised being coached by Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, a former quarterback, and being able to pick his brain on the field and for team interviews.

“His perspective is unique, playing quarterback of course,” Gabriel said. “But then also calling plays in the NFL and doing it at a high level. Being able to see him in team meetings and the way he holds himself, a true pro in the coaching world. So I’m excited that I get to play for him and in this game.”

It may not be the strongest quarterback class but the Giants still have to shop and evaluate. The only thing is matching their need with the right fit next season and beyond.

For the quarterbacks, it’s convincing teams the risk is worth it despite not carrying the pedigree of last year’s group.

“You try to be in the present,” Dart said. “You got to live for the now. I mean, none of that stuff matters. So just trying to get better and put yourself in the best situation.”