Daniel Jones out after suffering knee injury in Giants' game vs. Raiders

LAS VEGAS – Daniel Jones' season once again is in doubt.

The Giants quarterback suffered what appeared to be a non-contact knee injury against the Raiders Sunday.

His right knee simply gave out as he was dropping back to pass with 14:44 to play in the second quarter. He was not touched by a defender. He had come up limping on the play before.

Jones was evaluated in the medical tent on the field. When he left the tent he was accompanied to the locker room by Giants medical staff. The team officially ruled him out shortly after the second half began with the Giants down 24-0.

In the locker room this week, Jones proclaimed himself ready to play after missing three games, saying he felt “recovered” following the second neck injury of his career.

Jones appeared to be rusty early in the game. With three minutes to go in the first quarter, he missed Jalin Hyatt deep – a sure touchdown because the defender was in trail mode – but the ball was at least two yards from the rookie’s grasp.

The first quarter ended on a sack by Maxx Crosby where Jones braced for impact.

On the next play, Jones was on the grass, untouched.

With the Giants trailing 7-0 in the second quarter, Tommy Devito took over at quarterback.

The Giants had Saquon Barkley and Jones on the field together for the first time since their Week 2 victory in Arizona, where Barkley suffered a sprained ankle that kept him out for three games.