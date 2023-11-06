Giants Q&A: Offensive line shuffles again

How was the offensive line configured?

In the moments after the Raiders' 30-6 win over the Giants, that question doesn’t seem pertinent.

But the Giants' offensive line is always a story.

Evan Neal started but left the game with an ankle injury. This is the same ankle he injured previously this season, and it would not be a surprise if he misses even more time with this one. So, the Giants will need to plug someone in at right tackle. Which will likely cause the line to shift again.

Hey, at least most of the linemen are used to that by now.

In Week 9, the line was finally healthy. And now, as Week 10 beckons, it is not.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas, who indicated in the locker room last week that he was feeling better, returned against the Raiders and the Giants were certainly happy to have their anchor back.

Justin Pugh played at left guard, and one can only wonder where would the Giants be without him arriving straight off the couch.

John Michael Schmitz returned last week.

The right guard is Ben Bredeson (he was at left guard last week while Pugh was still at left tackle).

One goal for the linemen was to keep defensive end Maxx Crosby of the Raiders from having a day.

The line came up well short in that regard, as Crosby finished with three sacks and six solo tackles.

The line, however, was not to blame when Daniel Jones was injured. That was one of those dreaded no-contact injuries.

What about DeVito?

A week after relieving Tyrod Taylor in the second quarter against the Jets, Tommy DeVito again was pressed into emergency duty in the second quarter Sunday when Jones was injured and left the game.

DeVito had a better day in Las Vegas.

He completed 15 of 20 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown – his first as an NFL player.

He also took a beating, getting sacked six times.

“I thought he did some good things,” coach Brian Daboll said. “Obviously, he had two picks, one was off the hands of a receiver.” On the other, Daboll mostly credited the cornerback for making a good play.

“I thought he made some good decisions, stood in there,” said Daboll. “Competed well. We’ll keep working with him.”

DeVito noted the similarity from last week, when he replaced Tyrod Taylor.

“Same deal as last week, really,” he said. “Last week, when Ty went down and was slow to get up. Everyone comes around, says get ready, come take some snaps. … Got in a couple snaps with [center] John Michael, and we stayed the course.”

Being ready is what is expected of a backup quarterback. Of course, there’s a chance that next week DeVito is the starting quarterback.

“That’s part of the sport,” he said. “Injury is the one thing we can never not have happen. I don’t know the extent of it. [Daniel] is in my prayers and the whole team’s prayers that he will be back.”