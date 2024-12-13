The plane did the pregame fly-by at MetLife Stadium, dragging the banner begging owner John Mara to “FIX THIS DUMPSTER FIRE.” And there were the sights of a few fans with bags over their heads and so many vacant seats last Sunday when the Giants fell to an unsightly 2-11.

Micah McFadden didn’t see the plane before the 14-11 setback against New Orleans that served as their eighth straight loss. But the third-year inside linebacker did see the fan frustration as being very understandable.

“They have every right to be upset,” McFadden told Newsday, standing by his locker after Friday’s practice at their Meadowlands training complex for Sunday’s home game against an 8-5 Baltimore team that’s a 16-point favorite.

“When you win two games, the team hasn’t lived up to the expectations," McFadden said. "People are going to be upset regardless. We can’t control the decisions the fans or outsiders make. We can just control the way we prepare and our process, and that’s what we’re focused on.”

If there was a player who didn’t deserve to be covered in negativity at that last game, it was McFadden. He stood out in the crowd, making 11 tackles, including eight solo and a career-best five for lost yardage.

“He was flying around,” defensive coordinator Shane Bowen said.

McFadden, in his second season as a full-time starter, could finish as this team’s leading tackler. He’s third with 91. Tyler Nubin, the leader with 97, is out for the rest of the season and Bobby Okereke, who owns 93, will miss his second straight game — and maybe more — with a back injury.

“I think Micah, since he’s been here, has really done a nice job for us,” coach Brian Daboll said. “He’s professional in everything he does. He’s got good instincts. He’s fast. … He’s been productive since he’s played. He’s made strides every year he’s been here.”

With Okereke sidelined, McFadden took over as the player in the helmet with the green dot on it, signifying the relay guy for Bowen’s calls.

Not that easy.

“I called Bobby after the game and told him how much I respect his job, what he’s done for two years now every game,” McFadden said. “There’s a lot of talking. There’s more communication than just the play call sometimes because of situations and whatnot.

“But it can definitely get tiring on a longer drive when you’ve got to yell. There’s always one person who doesn’t get the call and you’ve got to repeat it a third or fourth time. I found myself enjoying it as the game went on.”

There have been questions about the futures of Daboll and GM Joe Schoen. But they have a fan in a 2022 fifth-round pick out of Indiana.

“I’m very grateful to be a New York Giant and for them bringing me here and giving me an opportunity to play for this team,” McFadden said. “Obviously, I understand the questions and everybody creating the conversation. But for us players in here, I know all of us are very appreciative of those guys.”

Injury updates

Quarterback Drew Lock (heel/elbow) is listed as doubtful. “I’d say more emergency than backup,” Daboll said of Lock’s probable third-string status. … Besides Okereke, defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches (neck/shoulder), nickelback Dru Phillips (shoulder) and guard Jon Runyan Jr. (ankle) are out.