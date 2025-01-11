Grading the Giants rookies from 2024

MALIK NABERS

Wide receiver

First-round pick (No. 6 overall)

What more needs to be said about his incredible debut? His 109 receptions set a Giants single-season record and an NFL rookie single-season record for receivers (Raiders tight end Brock Bowers has the rookie record with 112). He had a team-high 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns, all while catching passes from four quarterbacks. The sky is the limit for Nabers, especially if he gets better quarterback play.

GRADE: A

TYLER NUBIN

Safety

Second-round (No. 47)

Nubin, who played 13 games and started all of them, made an immediate impact. He led the Giants with 97 tackles before suffering a season-ending ankle injury on Nov. 14 against the Saints. He also totaled four tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.

GRADE: A

DRU PHILLIPS

Cornerback

Third-round (No. 70)

Probably the Giants’ best cornerback this season. He had 71 tackles (seven for loss) and started six of 14 games. Phillips, who was adept in run and pass coverage, had an interception and two forced fumbles.

GRADE: A

THEO JOHNSON

Tight end

Fourth-round (No. 107)

Johnson played in 12 games (11 starts) and had 29 catches for 331 yards and a touchdown. Prior to his season-ending injury on Thanksgiving in Dallas, he had at least three catches and 35 yards receiving in five straight games. Johnson made a strong case to be the Giants starting tight end next season.

GRADE: B

TYRONE TRACY JR.

Running back

Fifth-round (No. 166)

Tracy took over as starter for veteran Devin Singletary in the fifth game. He had three 100-yard games and led the Giants with 839 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. Tracy, who had 1,123 scrimmage yards, will need to do a better job holding onto the ball. He had five fumbles (two lost). His versatility, though, means he’ll likely enter next season as RB1 with Singletary ready to spell him.

GRADE: B+

DARIUS MUASAU

Linebacker

Sixth-round (No. 183)

Muasau had an interception in the season opener against the Vikings. An injury set him back briefly, but he still played 15 games, including starting six of the last seven games when Giants' injuries led to an increased role. Muasau, who finished with 54 tackles, adds more reliable depth either behind or alongside Bobby Okereke and Micah McFadden.

GRADE: B

JAKE KUBAS

Guard

Undrafted free agent

Injuries led to more playing time for Kubas, who appeared in the Giants’ final five games (three starts). He had a critical penalty erasing a field goal in Week 14, but Kubas gained experience that should help next season.

GRADE: C

ELIJAH CHATMAN

Defensive tackle

Undrafted free agent

Chatman, who started the season opener and appeared in all 17 games, stepped into a bigger role when Dexter Lawrence was injured on Nov. 28. He earned two additional starts and finished the season with 21 tackles (two for a loss).

GRADE: C

DEE WILLIAMS

Returner

Claimed off waivers

Played in one game but had no stats after Giants claimed him in December.

GRADE: INC.

CASEY ROGERS

Defensive tackle

Undrafted free agent

Played two games without recording a tackle. He spent most of the season on the Giants practice squad.

GRADE: INC.

JUDE McATAMNEY

Kicker

Unrestricted free agent

Filled in for one game and made it his lone field goal attempt, a 31-yarder, and an extra-point attempt.

GRADE: INC.