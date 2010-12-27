Giants stranded but make the most of it

The Giants remained detoured to Appleton, Wis., Monday on their road to the playoffs, and there are no assurances they will reach their preferred destination.

Weather conditions in the New York area prevented the Giants' charter from coming home for the second straight day after a 45-17 loss Sunday in Green Bay.

As of last night, their plans called for an early flight home Tuesday, but having experienced the perils of extended time on the road recently when their game at Minnesota was moved to Detroit (after the Giants were detoured to Kansas City), they were well-prepared to make the most of difficult circumstances.

When they learned they couldn't fly Monday morning, the coaches immediately went to work on preparations for Sunday's game at Washington.

All the game video they needed was transferred to their laptops, and they worked all day and into the night at the team hotel in Appleton.

"We've been through it, so we quickly adapted and went right to work," coach Tom Coughlin said in a media conference call. "But we did that the last time as well. There's really not much down time . . . We're kind of grinding away at our work with regard to Washington."

No team meetings involving the players were scheduled Monday, and they usually are off Tuesdays while the coaching staff prepares the game plan. Because team doctors and the training staff were stranded as part of the travel party, the players received the usual medical treatment in the hotel Monday.

Asked if rebuilding the confidence of a team that has lost two straight is any problem, Coughlin said if he had met with the team Monday, he would have given the players a dose of reality.

"It would have been more of an expression of disappointment . . . wondering why and then trying to move beyond the game,'' he said. "If we expect to be able to take advantage of this opportunity , we have to play a heck of a lot better than we played last week."