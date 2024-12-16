1. The Giants’ quarterback situation just got more dire

Giants fans probably enjoyed seeing the clips of Malik Nabers playing catch with Shedeur Sanders in Manhattan on Friday because the team's quarterback situation is getting worse by the week.

Tommy DeVito (concussion) has yet to finish either of his two starts this season. Coach Brian Daboll said it’s too soon to know if Drew Lock (heel/elbow) will be healed up and available for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

So now it's . . . Timmy Time? Tim Boyle didn’t set the stadium on fire with his passing, and the fact that the Giants had to play a quarterback who was a practice-squad player this past week doesn’t bode well for them.

The Giants have used four quarterbacks this season for the first time since 1992. That’s a recipe for disaster, and with no clue yet who’s starting next week at Atlanta, things could get worse for the NFL’s worst offense.

2. The secondary is getting more depleted by the week

The Giants were without cornerbacks Dru Phillips (shoulder), Cor’Dale Flott (quadriceps) and Deonte Banks (rib) on Sunday. Cornerback Tre Hawkins III was placed on injured reserve this past week, as was rookie safety Tyler Nubin.

An injured secondary was bound to be ineffective at some point. They were Sunday, and it was a reason the Ravens averaged 11.6 yards per passing attempt and were 9-for-11 on third-down conversions.

3. Lamar Jackson looked like an MVP candidate

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has produced a ton of MVP chatter in recent weeks, as has Eagles (and former Giants) running back Saquon Barkley. Well, the Giants certainly rebooted Jackson’s campaign.

Jackson was magnificent Sunday in leading the NFL’s No.-1 ranked offense. He found open receivers and used his legs to escape pressure. He had more touchdown passes (five) than incompletions (four) on Sunday.

He’s an elite player for a reason, and the Giants made him look even more special by not making him sweat as he entertained a slew of visiting Ravens fans who left MetLife Stadium happy (unlike the Giants fans who left early in the fourth quarter).