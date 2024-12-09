1. The Giants’ quarterback issues aren’t resolved.

Drew Lock’s fourth-quarter stat line (11-for-24, 146 yards) didn’t salvage an ugly home debut as starting quarterback. He had several passes tipped at the line of scrimmage, threw an interception in the fourth quarter and, for the second straight game, didn’t throw a touchdown pass.

Lock ran for 59 yards, but his mobility can’t be the only reason he remains the starter. Tommy DeVito appeared for one snap and coach Brian Daboll said the Giants had a few plays designed for him.

Lock added Daboll hadn’t decided who starts next week against Baltimore. If DeVito has healed from his right forearm injury, will he be the guy? It will again be something to watch this week in practice.

2. Special teams? Not so special.

Perhaps Daboll foreshadowed his concern by electing to go for it on fourth down on his team’s opening drive instead of Graham Gano attempting a 53-yard field goal. Either way, his special teams unit let the team down as much as the offense.

Two penalties gave back 10 points. Daboll said Jake Kubas, whose personal foul wiped away a 48-yard field goal by Gano, was trying to finish the play and didn’t criticize him for lack of discipline.

Yet it was another broken cog in a season where all three phases have broken down. Two weeks ago at home, it was offense and defense against the Buccaneers. Now it’s offense and special teams that were guilty of poor execution.

3. The Giants’ only goals left? Pride and futility.

With two home games left, the Giants — 0-7 at home — are chasing dubious records. Their fewest home wins in a season since the NFL expanded to 16 games in 1978? Two. No Giants team has lost eight home games in a season.

The bright side? The Jaguars beating the Titans on Sunday to temporarily move out of the race for the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft. The Giants and Raiders are now tied at 2-11 at the bottom of the league, and Per Tankathon, the Raiders have the edge due to strength of schedule.

It might cushion the blow of what could be one of the worst seasons in franchise history. But things can still bottom out even more when the Giants battle the Ravens’ duo of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry next Sunday.