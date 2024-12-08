Two hours before kickoff, an ominous sign loomed over MetLife Stadium. A plane flew over the Meadowlands with a pleading message for Giants owner John Mara:

“Mr. Mara Enough — Plz Fix This Dumpster Fire!”

Who sent it almost didn’t matter. It was another reminder this Giants season reached levels of despair entering a new month. Sunday’s 14-11 loss to the Saints — their eighth in a row — added more layers of anguish.

Graham Gano’s 35-yard field-goal attempt with 14 seconds left was blocked by Saints defensive lineman Bryan Bresee. The Saints became the latest team to celebrate at MetLife Stadium while the Giants (2-11) have yet to win at home.

On the final drive, Drew Lock’s legs kept hopes alive with a 25-yard scramble to the Saints’ 35. Lock then found Malik Nabers, who evaded several defenders for a 23-yard catch.

That and the previous drive seemed to make up for a dismal day by the offense. Tyrone Tracy Jr.’s 1-yard touchdown run with 4:11 left and a two-point conversion brought the Giants within three after a 13-play, 82-yard scoring drive.

Wan’Dale Robinson kept the drive going with a 18-yard catch on fourth down. On the next play, Lock found Nabers near the sidelines for a 22-yard catch to the 1-yard line, setting up Tracy’s score..

The defense then forced a three-and-out. Micah McFadden stuffed Saints tailback Kendre Miller on third-and-1 for a 1-yard loss, giving the Giants the ball back with 3:07 left.

But Lock dashed that high with an interception. On fourth-and-9, he was flushed out of the pocket and threw across his body and the pass was picked off by Saints linebacker Demario Davis.

The Giants, now 0-7 at home, tied a franchise record for most home losses in a season, last set in 2003. They are also one loss away from tying the longest losing streak in franchise history

One streak did end Sunday: the Giants’ NFL record of 11 straight games without an interception. Tre Hawkins ended the drought picking off Derek Carr in the third quarter.

But the Giants were the their own worst enemy, starting with special teams. Ihmir Smith-Marsette’s 56-yard punt- return touchdown in the second quarter was taken away by a holding penalty on Greg Stroman Jr.

The unit later wiped away another score in the fourth. Gano made a 48-yard field goal, but a personal foul penalty by Jake Kubas took it away and forced the Giants to punt.

Five of the Giants’ first six drives started at their 43-yard line or better and the Giants only got three points out of them, a 43-yard field goal by Gano.

Lock made his home starting debut and he gave the Giants some life on their third play from scrimmage. His 15-yard scramble for a first down showed off the mobility he displayed in his first start in Dallas.

Unfortunately, his inaccurate arm had some fans booing by the quarter’s end. Lock started 0-for-8 passing, including missing all five attempts on the Giants’ first drive. His first completion came in the second quarter, an 11-yard pass to Daniel Bellinger.

That first possession seemed another bad omen for the Giants. Facing fourth-and-8 from the Giants’ 36, Brian Daboll kept his offense on the field and they rewarded him with two penalties.

The first, a holding penalty, was declined. The second was Lock called for intentional grounding, further compounding a dismal start. The Saints, however, couldn’t capitalize with Blake Grupe’s 53-yard field-goal attempt going wide left.

It was a temporary reprieve for the defense. The Saints came right back on the next possession with a 98-yard scoring drive, aided by a 30-yard catch-and-run by Juwan Johnson and a 22-yard grab by Marques Valdes-Scantling.

The finisher was Miller scoring on an 8-yard run, with the last five yards aided by teammates pushing him and a slew of Giants defenders into the end zone.

The Saints added another touchdown in the third quarter on an 11-yard catch by Johnson. Johnson was left wide open after the Giants’ linebackers shifted left and created space for Johnson to waltz in.

Lock finished 21-for-49 for 227 yards. Nabers had five catches for 79 yards.

The day wasn’t a total loss. With the Jaguars’ win over the Titans, the Giants improved their chances for the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Then the Giants helped themselves with Gano’s kick getting blocked, adding another layer on a terrible season.