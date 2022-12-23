Giants vs. Vikings: What you need to know

Giants (8-5-1) at Vikings (11-3), Saturday, 1 p.m., U.S. Bank Stadium

VITALS

Line: Vikings by 4; O/U: 49.5

TV/Radio: Fox (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth); WFAN-660/101.9; SiriusXM Channel 381 and SiriusXM App Channel 823.

NOTABLE INJURIES

Giants:OUT: CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee), OL Shane Lemieux (toe).

Vikings: OUT: C Garrett Bradbury (back); QUESTIONABLE: LB Eric Kendricks (hip), CB Cameron Dantzler, Sr. (ankle).

COLLINS: 'A BLESSING'

Landon Collins was signed to the active roster Thursday. (And Tae Crowder was added to the practice squad.) Collins is expected to get a considerable amount of snaps at linebacker against the Vikings.

“It’s definitely humbling but I’ve always that way,” Collins said. “I’ve always been a worker. So, I’ve never changed. It’s exciting because now you can really contribute and make some plays for this team. This opportunity is a blessing.”