Giants vs. Vikings: What you need to know
Giants (8-5-1) at Vikings (11-3), Saturday, 1 p.m., U.S. Bank Stadium
VITALS
Line: Vikings by 4; O/U: 49.5
TV/Radio: Fox (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth); WFAN-660/101.9; SiriusXM Channel 381 and SiriusXM App Channel 823.
NOTABLE INJURIES
Giants:OUT: CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee), OL Shane Lemieux (toe).
Vikings: OUT: C Garrett Bradbury (back); QUESTIONABLE: LB Eric Kendricks (hip), CB Cameron Dantzler, Sr. (ankle).
COLLINS: 'A BLESSING'
Landon Collins was signed to the active roster Thursday. (And Tae Crowder was added to the practice squad.) Collins is expected to get a considerable amount of snaps at linebacker against the Vikings.
“It’s definitely humbling but I’ve always that way,” Collins said. “I’ve always been a worker. So, I’ve never changed. It’s exciting because now you can really contribute and make some plays for this team. This opportunity is a blessing.”