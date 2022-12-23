SportsFootballNew York Giants

Giants vs. Vikings: What you need to know

FILE - New York Giants safety Landon Collins (21) runs...

FILE - New York Giants safety Landon Collins (21) runs during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Landover, Md. The Giants signed Collins to the active roster Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, two days ahead of a game in Minnesota against the Vikings (11-3). (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr., File) Credit: AP/Daniel Kucin Jr.

By Kimberly Jones

Giants (8-5-1) at Vikings (11-3), Saturday, 1 p.m., U.S. Bank Stadium

VITALS

Line: Vikings by 4; O/U: 49.5

TV/Radio: Fox (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth); WFAN-660/101.9; SiriusXM Channel 381 and SiriusXM App Channel 823.

NOTABLE INJURIES

Giants:OUT: CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee), OL Shane Lemieux (toe). 

Vikings: OUT: C Garrett Bradbury (back); QUESTIONABLE: LB Eric Kendricks (hip), CB Cameron Dantzler, Sr. (ankle).  

COLLINS: 'A BLESSING'

Landon Collins was signed to the active roster Thursday. (And Tae Crowder was added to the practice squad.) Collins is expected to get a considerable amount of snaps at linebacker against the Vikings.  

“It’s definitely humbling but I’ve always that way,” Collins said. “I’ve always been a worker. So, I’ve never changed. It’s exciting because now you can really contribute and make some plays for this team. This opportunity is a blessing.” 

