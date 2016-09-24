Giants waive Michael Hunter, promote Andrew Adams

The Giants swapped rookie defensive backs on their roster, promoting safety Andrew Adams from the practice squad on Saturday and waiving cornerback Michael Hunter who had been promoted from the practice squad earlier in the week.

The move was necessitated by the injury to starting safety Darian Thompson, who hurt his foot in last week’s game against the Saints and could miss several weeks. Hunter had been added to the active roster when another safety Mykkele Thompson, was put on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Adams, Landon Collins and Nat Berhe are the only safeties on the 53-man roster for the game against Washington on Sunday.

Adams was an undrafted free agent out of UConn this summer and was impressive in training camp and preseason games. He was waived amid the final roster cuts in early September and added to the Giants’ practice squad the following day. In 44 games with 33 starts at UConn he had 263 tackles (164 solo), nine interceptions and 15 passes defensed.