Grading the Giants: Offense gets a 'B'

OFFENSE

BConsidering the players they had sidelined, the Giants managed very well. Mario Manningham made three catches, one of them remarkable along the sideline sealing his defender off. Eli Manning was visibly uneasy with the restricted playbook that the substitutions provided for him, but he completed 14 of 24 passes for 226 yards and two TDs. New starter Brandon Jacobs got more carries than Ahmad Bradshaw (14-9), but Bradshaw's four receptions made the touches just about even. Most importantly, the Giants did not turn the ball over.

DEFENSE

CHere's the most telling stat: The Jaguars converted 10 of 16 third downs, the first team to be over 50 percent against the Giants this year. They also ran for 207 yards, by far the most allowed this season. The defense just couldn't get off the field in the first half. Eventually the Giants slowed the Jags down and by the fourth quarter they were playing more respectable defense. Oh, and the defense has still yet to score a point this season.

SPECIAL TEAMS

AProbably the best special teams performance of the season for the Giants. They seem to have found a new kickoff returner in D.J. Ware. Lawrence Tynes was 3-for-3 on field goals, all of them inside 30 yards, which is more an indictment on the red zone offense than a compliment to him. They also had good coverage on kickoffs and even Matt Dodge's punts were effective.

COACHING

BA lot of the second-half turnaround was emotional and led by the players, but there were also some tweaks to the game plan that aided the comeback. Kevin Gilbride was handcuffed by a limited number of weapons due to injuries but was able to eventually find two of his experienced playmakers. And when other teams might have sat back and tried to absorb the late punches, Perry Fewell started blitzing Garrard and it worked with three sacks on the final three plays.