If Nat Berhe can’t play, Giants’ secondary could be stretched very thin

When Darian Thompson was sidelined with a foot injury, the Giants were glad to have Nat Berhe to replace him.

Now it seems Berhe may need replacing, too.

The starting safety is in the concussion protocol after complaining of headaches and not feeling well when he reported to the team facility on Wednesday. That was the first time players returned to work after Sunday’s game against Washington. Berhe did not practice on Thursday.

If he is unavailable on Monday against the Vikings, the Giants could be in real trouble. The only healthy safeties on the roster would be Landon Collins and rookie Andrew Adams who has never played a defensive snap.

They could move veteran cornerback Leon Hall to safety, but that would deplete the cornerback depth and that’s an issue too. Eli Apple (hamstring) and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (groin) may not be able to play on Monday either. Both stretched with the team and did some light running on the side on Thursday, but their availability for the game is in doubt.

If those two cannot play, it would leave Janoris Jenkins, Hall, Trevin Wade and rookie Michael Hunter as the only cornerbacks.

As for other Giants injuries, DE Olivier Vernon is back on the report with his wrist after a week of being cleared. He appeared to aggravate the injury on his sack on Sunday. RB Rashad Jennings (thumb) participated in positional drills including ones focused on catching passes and ball security, both of which are issues for him with his left hand heavily wrapped. RT Marshall Newhouse (calf) was not at practice, meaning a likely second straight start for Bobby Hart. And Thompson (foot) and DT Robert Thomas (illness) were not practicing either.