Jalin Hyatt saw zero targets in Giants' loss to 49ers

There were plenty of bad numbers from the Giants’ 30-12 loss at the 49ers on Thursday. But a zero stood out among the offense’s rough night.

Zero catches for receiver Jalin Hyatt and, more glaring, zero targets. An offense lacking explosiveness with Saquon Barkley sidelined with a high ankle sprain, couldn’t find a way to incorporate the speedy rookie.

It’s even more puzzling after Hyatt’s role in last week’s comeback win over the Cardinals. His 58-yard catch — the first of his career — earned praise as a spark rallying the team from a 20-0 deficit for a 31-28 victory.

So why the lack of attention?

“I don’t think we had many snaps on offense in general, I think we had 45 or 46,” coach Brian Daboll said Friday. “So there’s a plan for Jalin and for all the guys based on the personnel that we choose to use on a given play. That could be more, that could be about the same. We’ll keep on giving him reps and hopefully we have more than 45 plays in a game.”

The Giants, in fact, ran 46 plays but managed just 150 yards. Only five plays went for 10 yards or more. In contrast, 49ers' All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel had five such plays himself, including a 27-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter.

As Samuel and running back Christian McCaffrey ran free all night, the Giants (1-2) looked slower by comparison. It could’ve opened the door to find Hyatt, especially once San Francisco's lead shrank to 17-12 in the third quarter.

Instead, Hyatt — who won the Biletnikoff Award as college football’s top receiver last year at Tennessee — played 16 snaps without a single target. He had two catches last week, including a 31-yard reception, and was targeted once in the season opener.

“We put him in place to try and target him. We’ll continue to do that,” Daboll said. “He’ll continue to work. And we rolled all our guys in there last night.”

Hyatt’s lack of targets wasn’t the only problem. For the third consecutive game, the Giants didn’t score a touchdown in the first half. Tight end Darren Waller had just three catches as Daniel Jones threw high on two of Waller’s seven targets.

Jones was only sacked twice, but the 49ers (3-0) kept the Giants in check for most of the night, holding them 29 rushing yards.

At this point, trying any option could boost an offense that needs a jolt. Barkley’s status remains in doubt as the Giants will host the Seahawks on Oct. 2 on Monday Night Football.

Even if Barkley returns, it’ll be fair to test Hyatt more to see what the fleet third-round pick can do.

“I think we are always trying to make plays and get the ball to those guys, so have to look at where there could have been opportunities to do that and do a better job with that,” Jones said of Hyatt. “He’s a dynamic player and we didn’t have enough plays, period.”

Earlier this month, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka praised Hyatt’s improvement from training camp, citing his growing confidence and understanding his role. As a result, his playmaking started showing up more in practice.

The question now is, when will it show up more in games? The Giants have 10 days to retool and regroup.

For Daboll, the offense is just one of several issues he sees. Targeting Hyatt, however, could be a feasible solution.

“I’d just say we need more from everybody," Daboll said. "Coaching, playing, everybody."