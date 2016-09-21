Janoris Jenkins takes a deep shot at Redskins’ DeSean Jackson

Josh Norman and Odell Beckham Jr. may be the headline matchup on Sunday, but keep an eye on the undercard. Especially after Janoris Jenkins essentially called DeSean Jackson a one-dimensional player on Wednesday.

“It’s different when you can go against a guy who has speed and quickness and that can run routes, but with DeSean I just think he’s kind of fast,” Jenkins said. “A deep guy. I don’t see any digs or dig returns. Nothing like that.”

Jackson, of course, has been troublesome to the Giants for most of the past decade both with Washington and Philadelphia. In 14 career games against the Giants Jackson has 56 catches for 921 yards and five touchdowns as well as two other touchdowns on punt returns.

There is no telling whether he will even play on Sunday, though. Jackson didn’t practice on Wednesday with knee and ankle injuries. If he does play, Jenkins said the key is just to keep him from getting behind you.

“You have to stay on top of all his routes because he likes to go deep,” Jenkins said. “He’s a vertical guy. Just stay on top.”