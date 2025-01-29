Could QB Jaxson Dart follow in Eli Manning's footsteps with Giants?

MOBILE, Ala. — The last time an Ole Miss quarterback was available for the Giants, they traded with the Chargers to grab him in 2004.

That pick worked out with Eli Manning leading them to two Super Bowl titles and playing 16 seasons. Two decades later, another Ole Miss prospect could be an option for the Giants’ next quarterback.

Jaxson Dart may be not be as well-regarded as Manning was 21 years ago but he’s had a strong senior season to set up his draft stock. Dart broke Manning’s school record for career passing yards and left Ole Miss with several additional school records.

If the Giants can’t grab a quarterback with the No. 3 pick, Dart could be an option in the second round. With Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward as the consensus top two quarterbacks, Dart’s been viewed by analysts as part of the next tier behind them.

It helps that Dart has a connection with Manning and his family, who’ve been supporting him since he transferred to Ole Miss before the 2022 season. They often texted him before games and helped him get comfortable to life in the SEC.

“My relationship started with them when I first got there,” Dart said after Senior Bowl practice this week. “They were one of the first families to reach out to me and it's been special how our bond and connection has been able to grow throughout my time there.”

The feeling is mutual as Manning praised his fellow Ole Miss alum earlier this month. He also spoke about how their bond grew from phone calls to Dart spending time at the Manning Passing Academy.

“I probably watched him more than anybody watching Ole Miss games,” Manning said. “I’ve been around him. He’s been a great kid. He’s been in the same offense for three years and you’ve seen him grow and progress and he seems to be able to make all the throws.”

He added the Giants have often picked his brain about quarterbacks in the past and he’s willing to do the same this year if needed.

Obviously, that opinion would hold more weight this offseason with the Giants hoping to find a franchise player similar to Manning’s impact.

“If that’s something I am wanted for, needed for, I’d be happy to look at film and get involved in that part of it,” Manning said.

Dart’s resume stands out. He led all FBS players in passing efficiency and total offense and was third nationally with 4,279 passing yards. He’s also got good size (6-2, 225 pounds) and can run if needed.

The question is can his skills translate to an NFL offense after thriving under Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin. This week will further help Dart’s case since he and Jalen Milroe have been regarded as the Senior Bowl’s leading quarterback prospects.

Of course, the Giants’ first options are Sanders or Ward. But with the Titans (No.1) and Browns (No. 2) picking ahead and potentially needing quarterbacks, it won’t hurt for the Giants to build interest in multiple options.

They could take a potential game-changer like Penn State defensive lineman Abdul Carter or Colorado receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter, the Heisman Trophy winner. That would leave a chance to pick a quarterback in the second round and Dart might fit.

He didn’t say if he’s spoken to the Giants’ front office while in Mobile but his relationship with the Mannings could help the Giants doing their homework on him.

“I'd say the closest I got was with Archie, but Eli has been great with me as well,” Dart said. “They reach out to me consistently throughout the season. It's really every week. So being able to communicate with them has been, like I said, a huge asset.

“And they just know so much, they have so much experience, so much wisdom. So I've been blessed to kind of be under their wing.”

If the Giants decide to once again pursue another Ole Miss prospect, Dart thinks he’ll be ready. It worked two decades ago with Manning.

Now with Manning helping Dart, Dart think it won’t be a problem if the Giants show interest.

“It’d be a smooth transition,” Dart said.

Tom Rock contributed to this story