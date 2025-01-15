SportsFootballNew York Giants

Source: Giants let go secondary coaches Jerome Henderson and Michael Treier

By Evan Barnesevan.barnes@newsday.comevan_b

The Giants made their first staff changes after going 3-14 by firing both defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson and safeties coach Michael Treier on Tuesday, per a league source.

Henderson spent the past five seasons with the Giants and was promoted to defensive passing game coordinator before last season. Treier was in his second season as safeties coach and fifth overall with the organization.

The Giants ranked eighth in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game last season but struggled to create takeaways. They set a league record with 11 consecutive games without an interception, and their five total interceptions set a franchise record for fewest in a season.

Under Henderson, rookie Dru Phillips had a strong season as perhaps the team’s best cornerback. However, Deonte Banks struggled in his second season and hasn’t materialized as a true No. 1 cornerback since he was drafted in the first round in 2023.

Earlier this month, Giants president and CEO John Mara said he was frustrated with the defense and singled it out as an issue that had to be fixed.

“We need to make improvements there,” Mara said. “I’m tired of watching teams go up and down the field on us. So, I think that has to be addressed.”

The first step came Tuesday with the Giants now looking for two new defensive position coaches.

Evan Barnes

Evan Barnes covers the Giants for Newsday. He previously covered the Brooklyn Nets, Memphis football and the Memphis Grizzlies and also covered prep sports in Los Angeles.

