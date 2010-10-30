Job for Dad doesn't mean the son also rises

Being the son of an NFL coach may seem as though it has its advantages if you want to follow in the family business. There certainly are enough of them around the league. But as Kevin Gilbride Jr. soon found out, it doesn't always mean opportunity.

"It would be great if my dad could go like this'' - he snapped his fingers - "and get me a job," Gilbride Jr. said. "The reality of it is, that's just not how it goes. It's not. So everybody's path is a little bit different."

Many coaching scions find the best way to enter the field is to keep their distance from their fathers. Mike Shanahan made it a point not to hire his son Kyle until he had experience with other NFL teams. And Brian Schottenheimer said he found it difficult to break into the league even with famous father Marty. He wound up starting with the Rams under Dick Vermeil.

"I remember sending out resumes to all thirty-whatever teams at the time, and I was shocked because I only received about five responses," Schottenheimer said. "I was floored because I thought with the name Schottenheimer, you'll at least get a letter back or a call."

There are plenty of other pitfalls, such as cries of nepotism and other criticisms.

"People are jealous. People question if you are being given preferential treatment," Kevin Gilbride Sr. said. "Did you get the job on your own merit or did somebody provide it for you? That's going to happen."

Brian Schottenheimer said players and other coaches figure out pretty quickly if someone has coaching chops or just a father pulling strings. And then there is the pressure to live up to the family name.

"The one thing, when you're a coach's kid, you take a lot of pride in the profession," Schottenheimer said. "I know I had, and still do, take a lot of pride in my last name and what my father accomplished. I want to not follow in his footsteps but, obviously, protect his legacy by making him proud."