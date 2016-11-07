Justin Pugh has MCL injury and is out 2-4 weeks, source says

The Giants played most of Sunday’s game against the Eagles without their most consistent offensive lineman. On Monday, they learned they will play the next few games that way as well.

Ben McAdoo said left guard Justin Pugh will “miss a little time” with a sprained right knee he suffered in the second quarter of the win over Philadelphia.

A source told Newsday that Pugh’s injury is to his MCL and he is expected to miss two to four weeks. That could put him in line to return for the final four weeks of the season in which the Giants have three division games.

Brett Jones replaced Pugh at guard on Sunday and likely will do so moving forward, though McAdoo did not commit to that scenario. Another option could be moving Bobby Hart from right tackle to left guard and replacing him with the now healthy Marshall Newhouse.

“Brett did a great job,” center Weston Richburg said after the game on Sunday. “He’s a really smart player so he was able to come in and we didn’t miss a beat.”

The other major injury concern for the Giants on Monday was Victor Cruz’s ankle. Cruz left the game in the second quarter after his injury. McAdoo did not have an update on Cruz’s status, which is not believed to be serious after he left MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon without crutches or even a boot or heavy wrap on his ankle. Cruz is scheduled to have an MRI on Monday afternoon.