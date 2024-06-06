There was a clear standout at the Giants' OTAs on Thursday: Rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers.

The sixth overall pick out of LSU caught everything. A pass from Daniel Jones in 7-on-7 drills. A slew of throws from backup Drew Lock, some with a degree of difficulty, including one that he lunged to catch and somehow made it look easy.

“Yeah, man, he looked good. He looked good,” said second-year receiver Jalin Hyatt. “I have no worries about him. Just seeing how he plays, watching his film, you know he's going to be elite.”

Nabers was not available to the media on Thursday.

At 6-foot, 200 pounds, Nabers is impressive.

“I'll just say [it’s amazing] how explosive he is at his weight,” Hyatt said. “The way he catches the ball, what he does after the catch. The run after catch, all of that is elite.”

Added cornerback Deonte Banks: “I love Nabers. That’s my guy.”

In his second season, Hyatt seems more comfortable. He has put on a few pounds —he wouldn’t say how many — and appears sturdier.

For the Giants, speed and savvy at the wide receiver position is a welcome sight. The Giants' receiving corps ranked 25th last season, according to Pro Football Focus. Especially without Saquon Barkley, the Giants' receivers likely are going to have to be better than that if the team is to find success.

Nabers has impressed in his short time as a Giant.

“We can do a lot of things with him,” Hyatt said. “Put him everywhere. That’s one thing about him. You can put him everywhere, outside and inside, slot, running back, whatever you want to do. That's the type of receiver he is, and we're going to make sure we get the ball to him.”

Hyatt and Nabers were already familiar with each other before they became NFL teammates.

“I think it’s an SEC thing,” said Hyatt, who played at Tennessee. “Played against him, and when he was going through the draft process, he hit my phone just asking about the Giants, asking about the organization. You know, those are questions I asked when I was being drafted, too. He loves the team and he’s a good guy. Just when he got here, he's already in film, he's already learning plays quicker than I thought. I'm very proud of what he's done so far.”

Because of Jones’ injuries, Hyatt in his rookie season was not able to establish an on-field chemistry with the quarterback.

“I think this offseason is the biggest thing," Hyatt said. "I've been with him when he was doing his rehab, staying up here with him, learning how he sees the game, what he sees on the field, and trying to come out and execute. I think that's the biggest thing I want to do is just stay around him, listen to him, so when we get out there it's comfortable.”

Coach Brian Daboll has left open the possibility that Jones will participate in team drills during next week’s minicamp. “He’s making progress,” Daboll said. “We’ll assess after this week. But he's coming along, making progress.”

Shepard catches on with Bucs

Sterling Shepard agreed Thursday to a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A second-round pick by the Giants in 2016, Shepard spent eight seasons as one of the most respected players on the Giants. Shepard’s contract expired at the end of the 2023 season, leaving him eligible to sign with any team.

Waller update?

The Darren Waller Watch continues. The tight end has yet to make a decision on his future and is considering retirement. When will Waller make a decision? “At some point,” Daboll said. “Right now, there is no change from the last couple times I talked to you guys. When he makes his decision, he makes his decision.”

Extra points

Returner Gunner Olszewski, injured last week, had a boot on his left foot on Thursday. Daboll said he believes Olszewski will be ready for training camp . . . Right tackle Evan Neal is still not participating in the on-field offseason work. He mainly stood off to the side by himself on Thursday.