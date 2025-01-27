Giants' Malik Nabers added to Pro Bowl Games

Malik Nabers added one more notch to his stellar Giants rookie season by being named to the Pro Bowl on Monday, replacing Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Nabers initially was as a second alternate when the Pro Bowl rosters were named in December. With St. Brown injured, he joins Dexter Lawrence as the only Giants to be honored this season and the first Giants rookie receiver since Odell Beckham Jr. in 2014.

Nabers’ 109 catches set a Giants single-season record and an NFL rookie record for receivers. (Raiders tight end Brock Bowers set the NFL record for most receptions by a rookie this season with 112.)

Nabers' 1,204 receiving yards were second-most by a Giants rookie behind Beckham’s 1,305 yards, and he was named one of five finalists for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The Pro Bowl Games start Thursday in Orlando with a skills competition and end Sunday with a flag football game coached by Eli and Peyton Manning.