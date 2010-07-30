Mara: No extra pressure on Coughlin

The 2010 season will have little impact on coach Tom Coughlin's future with the Giants, club president John Mara told Newsday on Friday.

"I don't know that it's any more important than any other year," he said, noting that the connection between 2010 success and Coughlin's return "seems to be a theme with a lot of the media."

Coughlin, who will turn 64 in August and will have one year remaining on his contract after this season, said he is not thinking about retirement. "My energy level and my conviction and my commitment are as strong going into this camp as they've ever been," he said. "I'm really not paying any attention to age or anything of that nature. I look forward to having an opportunity to coach again."

Giants for a day

Ike Hilliard, 34, was known for being one of the toughest receivers in franchise history. David Tyree, 30, was known for his spectacular catch in Super Bowl XLII. Both signed one-day contracts with their original team this week to retire as Giants.

"Obviously, that is the one signature moment which I'll be remembered for as a football player, but I was definitely satisfied with the complete body of work as well," Tyree said of his career, which included a Pro Bowl appearance as a special-teamer.

Hilliard said he still feels the pain of a physical career, including nerve damage he suffered from a concussion in 2008 as a member of the Bucs. He called signing this symbolic contract a "no-brainer."

"Being a Giant was obviously more special to me than anything in my professional career," he said.

Blue notes

The Giants waived LB Kenny Ingram and DE Ayanga Okpokowuruk to clear space for DE Jason Pierre-Paul and DT Linval Joseph, the as-yet-unsigned draft picks.