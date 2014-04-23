McAdoo's goals: Top 4 unit and 'elite' quarterback

It didn’t take Ben McAdoo long to tell his players what he wants to accomplish in 2014.

“He came in the first day (and said) our goal is to be a top four offense, to have an elite top four QB, to make it to the Super Bowl,” tackle Will Beatty said yesterday when asked for his first impressions of the new offensive coordinator. “They are all things you want to hear.”

If they are accomplished, they will represent a remarkable turnaround for the unit. Obviously last year the Giants missed the playoffs and finished with a 7-9 record. But their offense, which co-owner John Mara described as “broken” shortly after the season, was ranked 28th in 2013. And their quarterback? Well, Eli Manning’s passer rating was 69.4, just below Brandon Weedon’s and just ahead of Terrelle Pryor’s. Among the NFL quarterbacks who attempted at least 200 passes in 2013, Manning ranked 36th. There are 32 teams in the NFL, by the way.

No wonder the quarterback is embracing the new offense and hoping that he can “re-invent” himself in it.

“I think you almost feel like this is an opportunity to re-invent yourself and to come back and to change what occurred last year and some of the difficulties and bounce back and kind of have a clean slate to kind of prove yourself again and get back to playing at a high level,” Manning said.

Of course, it’s not just Manning who gets that clean slate. Players like Beatty who under-performed in 2013 also get that opportunity. Which may be the best thing that McAdoo can offer at this point.

“He is very energetic,” Beatty said. “He has a lot of positive things to add to the team. He has a goal and a plan and I’m trying to hang on to it and try to jump on board to what he has to say.”