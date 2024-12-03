Micah McFadden knows losing all too well. The Giants linebacker ended his college career at Indiana losing eight consecutive games.

His current team has lost seven straight, two away from the Giants' franchise record. So what would a win mean after two months of losing?

“I think it would do a lot just for the vibe within the building and within the locker room, especially,” McFadden said on a Zoom call Monday. “For everybody on the team, I think, obviously we've been through some tough games here. I think everybody on the team and everybody on the field has continued to battle through every game.”

That second part is an understatement. Yes, the Giants battled but it’s been uphill almost all year. That’s what happens when they’ve contended to be among the worst teams in the franchise’s 100-year history.

Instead of living up to some proud past glory, they’ve sunk to despair. They’ve been eliminated from playoff contention. And at 2-10, they’re racing with the Jaguars and Raiders toward the No. 1 overall pick in next year's draft.

The only thing left to play for is pride and infamy. The Giants' 15.3 points per game average is flirting with the team’s worst in a 16- or 17-game season (14.8 in 1979). They’ve set an NFL record with 11 straight games without an interception, and with just one pick this season, it’s threatening the franchise’s all-time season low of six.

Hoping for a win feels like a bare minimum. A Christmas wish from the pit of despair. But right now, it’s worth a lot to a team that hasn’t earned much to cheer about.

“What would one win do? Not much obviously in the grand scheme,” linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux said. “But I think as far as continuing to chop wood and just continue to get better as a team. I think it would definitely be positive.”

Sunday might be one of their best chances over the next five games to do it. They welcome a 4-8 Saints team with an interim coach in Darren Rizzi. The Saints are 1-4 on the road, down two leading receivers in Chris Olave (concussion protocol) and Rashid Shaheed (knee) and just lost do-it-all tight end Taysom Hill last Sunday to an ACL injury.

If there’s a path to securing a win, this is it. So again, how much is it worth besides a change in mood?

One more win means tying the franchise’s fewest wins in a minimum 16-game season when they went 3-12-1 in 1983 and 3-13 in 2017. So that counts for something.

A win Sunday? Finally giving fans at MetLife Stadium something to cheer about after an 0-6 home record so far. The last time Giants fans witnessed a win there was Jan. 7. Back when Saquon Barkley scored two touchdowns against the Eagles in last season’s finale instead of scoring touchdowns for them all this season.

That day feels like a long time ago -- 11 months and one day come Sunday, to be exact. But a win would remind fans why they’ve put up with so much losing, awful quarterback play and a rash of injuries that now includes Dexter Lawrence going on injured reserve.

A win would soothe fans who’ve been hurt by losing four of the last five games by one score or less.

But in the bigger scheme? A win might hurt too since it affects the Giants’ chances at the No. 1 overall pick. That’s worse odds of drafting a new potential franchise quarterback like Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders or Miami’s Cam Ward.

It’s painful to ponder but so is more losing. Their last win was Oct. 6 at Seattle and with the weather getting colder, the Giants need to give themselves and fans something to feel good about.

That explains why McFadden and Thibodeaux want to feel that celebration again. McFadden also knows the sting of what eight straight losses feels like.

A win won’t change the season being a massive disappointment. But it’ll still be worth something in a season running out of things to enjoy.

“The flight, the post-game, the locker room, it's energy and it builds momentum into that next week,” McFadden said, recalling the mood after beating the Seahawks. “We can definitely use that right now.”