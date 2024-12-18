The most intriguing quarterback for the Giants this week isn’t their own. It’s the one they probably could’ve had that’s now in Atlanta.

With the Falcons starting Michael Penix Jr. Sunday, it adds another layer to the Giants’ second-to-last road game. Not only is it Penix’s first start, he’ll do it against a team that passed him up last spring.

The Giants selected Malik Nabers with the No. 6 overall pick in the draft, choosing another skill position weapon instead of their next quarterback. Two picks later, Penix shockingly went to a Falcons team that already signed another quarterback, Kirk Cousins, in the offseason.

It wasn’t a bad call given Nabers’ remarkable rookie campaign. But one look at the Giants’ quarterback status this week shows how it wouldn’t hurt having a young, reliable signal-caller.

Drew Lock is expected to start Sunday, coach Brian Daboll said. Lock sat out last week’s loss recovering from injuries to his left heel and left elbow.

Tommy DeVito remains in concussion protocol. If he’s cleared this week, he’ll be the backup ahead of Tim Boyle. Both were limited participants in practice Wednesday.

“You go out there and do the best you can. Prepare the guys,” Daboll said. “The three of those guys work hard. Try to take in the game plan. Go out there and practice. So, they all got to be ready.

“Certainly, you’d like one guy in there the whole time, but that's not the reality.”

It reminds how much the Giants have flip-flopped starters since releasing Daniel Jones last month. DeVito started Nov. 24 before injuring his forearm. Lock started the next two games before he got hurt.

DeVito returned last week before missing the second half, leading to Tim Boyle stepping in against the Ravens. It’s partly why the 2-12 Giants have lost nine in a row, are 0-8 at home and have the NFL’s worst scoring offense.

“It’s definitely different,” Lock said. “But at the same time, Tommy was upset when he got his bell rung, he didn’t get to play. I went in there, the heel thing happened then he goes back in. We just had some unfortunate things happen, and we just keep rolling with the punches.”

It’s enough to make fans wonder what if Penix was a Giant. Obviously, the Giants aren’t regretting their choice since Nabers’ 90 receptions are one shy of tying the team rookie record held by Odell Beckham Jr. and Saquon Barkley.

At 901 yards, he’s also on pace to join Beckham as the only Giants rookies in franchise history with 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

Still, it’s not hard to wonder how Penix could’ve solved things. On “Hard Knocks”, which was filmed in the spring, general manager Joe Schoen was clear about being open to draft a quarterback while still believing in Jones as the starter.

Penix’s age, 24, made him a risky prospect despite being the Heisman Trophy runner-up last season while leading Washington to the national championship game. But Daboll attended Penix’s Pro Day and added the Giants interviewing him during the pre-draft process.

He called Penix a “smart, instinctive” quarterback that could throw at all three levels with accuracy. Now Daboll’s back reviewing Penix’s college film to prepare for a player who’s thrown just five passes in two games this season and went 9-for-16 in his only preseason appearance.

“He’s thrown (21) passes so, you look back at the other tape,” Daboll said. “Not schematically, just skill set of the player and stuff that he does well.”

It’s too soon to know if Penix will be a franchise quarterback but he’s a young one that his current team trusts. That’s more than the Giants have at the moment.

Lock is seeking for his first win in three starts. But this week, it’s the other quarterback that matters more as Penix could remind the Giants what could’ve been instead of the mess they’ve dealt with all season under center.

Notes & quotes: LB Brian Burns (ankle), LB Bobby Okereke (back), LB Patrick Johnson (knee), DB Greg Stroman (shoulder/shin) and G Aaron Stinnie (concussion protocol) did not practice Wednesday. Daboll said Burns is day-to-day while Johnson could miss Sunday’s game ... CB Deonte Banks (rib) returned to practice after missing the last three games but was limited as was DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (neck/shoulder) after being out for the last two games. Nabers (knee/foot) and RB Tyrone Tracy (ankle) were also among the 14 players limited in practice.