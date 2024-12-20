Back in high school, Micah McFadden knew all about Michael Penix Jr.. Both were Tampa Bay natives and McFadden heard about Penix’s strong arm and accuracy.

McFadden then saw it firsthand for four years as Penix’s teammate at Indiana. Looking back, the Giants linebacker realized the quarterback was special, even though Penix suffered season-ending injuries each year.

“Just playing with him in college, we all knew the potential,” McFadden said. “Once he went to Washington and started doing all those things, a lot of people were kind of surprised. But I think the people who had seen him from the start knew the type of player he was and his capability.”

McFadden is one of a few Giants that know what to expect Sunday when facing the Falcons in Penix’s first start. Penix, the No. 8 pick in last year’s draft, is a left-handed gunslinger who led the NCAA in passing yards last season.

He’s in a different scheme now, with different players. But the Giants still have a leg up with McFadden, and several teammates, having firsthand knowledge of Penix's style.

Rookie linebacker Darius Muasau faced Penix once in 2022 when UCLA faced Washington. UCLA won 40-32 yet Penix threw for 345 yards on 33 of 48 passing with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

“Playmaker. That’s the first thing that comes to mind,” Muasau said. “I think he threw a lot of bombs in our game. He took a lot deep shots but also on the crosses in the middle [is] very accurate. He’s not afraid to run the rock if he needs to scramble.”

Defensive lineman Casey Rogers saw the most of Penix as an on-field opponent. At Oregon, Rogers faced Penix three times and lost every one, including twice in 2023.

He’s not just watching film in meetings but also going to back to notes he took in college. Rogers remembers how sneaky Penix’s mobility was, despite him rushing for minus-9 yards combined in the two games against Oregon.

Instead of breaking off long runs, Penix moved to extended plays before throwing downfield.

“Just one of those guys. You got to be careful. You got to keep him in the pocket,” said Rogers. “But you also can't let him be comfortable in there, because he can sling the ball.”

Any insight helps, since the Giants want to avoid losing a franchise-record 10th straight game. Their only two wins this season have come on the road, so what better way to end the streak than away from MetLife Stadium, where they’ve looked like outmatched visitors instead of comfortable residents.

To do that, Penix’s first start must be forgettable. For a Falcons team in the playoff hunt, Penix represents a last hope to salvage their season after snapping a four-game losing streak Monday.

McFadden isn’t surprised his old quarterback is carrying such weight. He recalled Indiana’s 2020 loss to Ohio State where Penix nearly helped the Hoosiers rally from a 35-7 deficit.

He threw touchdowns on four of the next five drives after falling into the deficit and finished with 491 passing yards. Indiana lost 42-35 but it left an impression on McFadden just how good Penix was.

"He's making back of the end zone throws and one receiver [Ty Fryfogle] had [218] yards,” McFadden said. “I think that was just the game that kind of proved what we all at Indiana kinda already knew, and [showed[ the guy we had seen in practice and many games before that.”

That’s not what the Giants want to see Sunday.

Rogers just wants a win to get some payback for college. McFadden is eager to see up-close how Penix evolved from their Indiana days.

He rooted for Penix’s success at Washington. Now McFadden hopes his intel can make his old teammate’s first NFL start a rough one.

“If I can get a pad on him? That’ll be exciting,” McFadden said.

Notes and Quotes: LB Brian Burns (ankle/neck) didn’t participate in practice Thursday but coach Brian Daboll said he “should be ready to go” Sunday. LB Bobby Okereke (back), LB Patrick Johnson (knee), OL Aaron Stinnie (concussion) and CB Greg Stroman Jr. (shoulder/shin) also did not practice.